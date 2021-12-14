Fitting Legacy

There are more than enough studies showing quality of place matters for cities such as Fort Wayne, particularly in luring younger people and 21st century businesses. The state's economic development corporation is spending money to create an atmosphere conducive to bringing talent to the state and keeping skilled individuals here.

This should be top of mind when City Council considers a bill authored by Councilman Tom Frei-stroffer, R-at large, allowing $3 million in Legacy Funds to be used to upgrade the Arts United Center. Financed by a sale of the city's utility to Indiana Michigan Power, the Legacy Fund's mandate is for projects within the city.

The Legacy appropriation would be part of a $30 million public-private partnership to improve technology and solve mobility issues at the Louis Kahn-designed structure. The arts center opened in 1973, just months before Kahn's death.

Arts United has already secured $3 million in Allen County food and beverage tax money from the Capital Improvement Board.

It's also working with the county commissioners to secure another $3 million in public funding.

At a news conference last Thursday announcing the push for Legacy Fund dollars, Arts United President Susan Mendenhall pressed the case that “the arts and culture are vital to our ability in northeast Indiana to build our economy, to attract and retain talent, and to bring businesses and jobs” to Fort Wayne and the region. The council ought to know it's not solely about looking to the future, but also what the center and the campus have done to enrich the minds and coffers of Allen County residents.

As home to performances by the Fort Wayne Ballet, Civic Theatre and Fort Wayne Youtheatre, the building is the centerpiece of an arts campus that serves 17 resident nonprofit groups, including the century-old Fort Wayne Museum of Art and the nationally renowned professional ballet company. The latter is nearly unheard of for a community of our size. As reported in The Journal Gazette, the groups serve 530,000 patrons a year, not just inside their buildings, but also at locations that include schools and libraries.

According to Arts United, the campus brought in $28.6 million to the local economy in 2019; minus admissions costs, patrons spend on average $38.47 each for hotels, foods and other things.

Of the $18 million required from private contributions, Arts United said that $7.2 million has already been pledged with significant commitments from the AWS Foundation, Auer Foundation, English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation and McMillen Foundation.

For those who believe spending money on the arts is foolhardy, consider that the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Gov. Eric Holcomb are driving the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which is supported with $500 million in federal economic stimulus funds.

“Through this initiative,” according to READI literature, “the state will encourage neighboring counties, cities and towns to partner to create a shared vision for their future, mapping out the programs, initiatives and projects that are critical for them to retain talent today and attract the workforce of tomorrow.”

Fort Wayne and Allen County are at an inflection point in our growth. Public/private partnerships such as this feature the best thinking on problem-solving andencourage vision over ideology.