Forest for the trees

Begin with what no one who's been there can dispute: The Salamonie River State Forest is one of the most beautiful places in northeast Indiana. Its waters, wildlife and vegetation are an oasis of beauty in Wabash and Huntington counties, a manmade haven for hikers, anglers and hunters. Some go there simply to soak in the rich diversity of trees – sycamore, cottonwood, oak, beech, maple, tulip, black walnut and the particularly prized shagbark hickory.

When it comes to how Salamonie and other state forests should be managed and conserved, though, there is more conflict than consensus.

About 70 people rallied at the Allen County Courthouse last month to plead the case for sparing trees slated by the state's Department of Natural Resources to be harvested this winter. The Indiana Forest Alliance and members of Friends of Salamonie Forest asked those concerned about the impending cutting to urge Gov. Eric Holcomb to designate Salamonie as a state park by Dec. 3, thus making it off limits to logging.

But Dec. 3 came and went without a response from the governor, and the harvesting period is now underway, according to Jeff Stant, executive director of the Forest Alliance.

The governor customarily supports the decisions of the DNR's Division of Forestry on such matters. “He does rely on their input,” Erin Murphy, Holcomb's press secretary, said this week.

Holcomb's faith in the DNR's approach is based on Indiana's generally positive history of forest management.

Before settlers, farms and cities came to Indiana, 80% of the land was forest. By 1900, that portion had dropped to 7%. After decades of public and private conservation, about a fifth of Indiana is forested today.

State-employed conservationists have done quite a bit to restore and preserve forests, and they cite independent studies that show forest management and controlled timber harvesting can help sustain and grow woodlands. They say they only allow a tiny portion of trees to be cut, and they are careful to cull only unneeded growth and trees that are diseased, dying or standing in the way of more diverse forest growth.

But Stant and other critics contend the efforts of state regulators to keep their forests efficient and supply wood products end up wasting beautiful trees and undercutting natural systems.

“They say they have to get the non-native pines and crooked trees out of there,” Stant said. “The hardwoods are naturally replacing the pines, and just under a third of the trees being cut are pines.

“There are hundreds of trees that they sold that are fine, straight, tall trees.”

The Forest Alliance contends the logging could disrupt “old growth” areas of Salamonie's forests, encourage invasive species and further imperil endangered species such as the Indiana bat and the northern long-eared bat.

The state's decisions are never going to please everyone who loves forested areas such as Salamonie because groups bring different expectations to the table.

In 2019, the Indiana Natural Resources Commission had a hearing on requests to turn Salamonie and the nearby Frances Slocum State Forest into state parks. Stant was among those testifying for the proposal. But some hunting, fishing and wildlife groups opposed the move, contending such a change would make the forests less accessible to those who wanted to enjoy the outdoors. In the end, it didn't matter – an internal DNR study had already recommended against turning the two forest areas into parks, and the commission decided to leave things be.

That same year, then-state Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, tried to build consensus through the creation of a state forest commission and a hundred-year forestry management plan. That bill died without a hearing.

Some issues of forest management may be too deep in the weeds for the average Hoosier, who merely wants to be assured that natural areas are being protected from the depredations that once threatened to eradicate Indiana's tree population.

But if we agree it's all about saving Indiana's forests, perhaps there are other ways for the state's official forestry regulators to explain their actions and seek more input from their passionate and knowledgeable critics.