Clearing the air

In agreeing to spend nearly $4 million on ventilation upgrades to the Bill C. Anthis Center, the Fort Wayne Community School board showed not just great foresight, it's also following good science.

As reported by The Journal Gazette's Ashley Sloboda, the funding comes from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant. The project includes air handler replacements and other ventilation improvements.

Of the $100.8 million in coronavirus relief funds allocated to FWCS, $74 million is set aside for infrastructure improvements to district schools. And of that allotment, 78% will go to heating, ventilation and air conditioning-related projects, according to FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman. The board has already approved ventilation-specific projects at Adams, Franke Park, Kekionga, Snider, South Side, Study and Towles.

Far from a pork project, there is good science to back up the need to spend money on better air in schools. In a guest opinion piece for the New York Times, a Virginia Tech engineering professor wrote that air cleaning is a powerful tool for reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Ventilation and filtration are two proven techniques for physically removing viruses from the air so that people are exposed to fewer of them,” wrote Linsey Marr, who studies the airborne transmission of viruses. “Poor ventilation was a factor in many coronavirus superspreading events, such as the outbreak at a choir practice in Skagit Valley, Wash.”

Along with good-quality, well-fitting masks, physical distancing and other mitigation protocols, ventilation can greatly decrease the probability of coronavirus infection, according to a report from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Health Security.

“One modeling study found that an infected person speaking for 1 hour in a poorly ventilated room could lead to infection risk levels of 10% to 20%, but this risk would be reduced by a factor of at least 3 if the ventilation system was increased to 10 air changes per hour,” the authors report in their May 2021 report.

This country's public schools were given a D grade by the American Society of Civil Engineers' in its quadrennial assessment of infrastructure. The society assigns grades in 17 categories. That the nation's overall infrastructure grade is a C- ought to be a troubling sign of the state of our nation's schools, particularly in urban and rural districts with limited funding options.

The engineering society used a 2020 Government Accountability Office report, and it's alarming. More than half of the nation's school districts needed to improve or replace multiple systems in many of their schools. The GAO estimated that 41% of school districts needed to update or replace heating and air conditioning systems in at least half their schools – about 36,000 schools nationwide.

“If not addressed, HVAC issues can result in health and safety problems,” the GAO reported. “Officials in several school districts we visited said there are serious consequences to not maintaining or updating HVAC systems, including lost educational time due to school closings and the potential for mold and air quality issues.”

Unfortunately, it took COVID-19 and a sizable federal plan to finally address the infrastructure crisis within public schools. So kudos to FWCS for using funds to upgrade systems and improve the lives of students, teachers and workers.