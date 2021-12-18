Quarantining life of bees

Humans have used social distancing to fight infectious disease for centuries, the Economist magazine notes, but so do bees – and they appear to do a better job of it.

According to the magazine, researchers at Italy's University of Sassari discovered honeybees practice a form of “lockdown” when their hives are being infested by their deadliest enemy, a parasite mite called “Varroa destructor.”

“They achieve,” the Economist observes, “a degree of compliance that human public-health officials would envy.”

The researchers studied how two well-known types of bee behavior are affected when a hive is under threat. Forager bees returning to infested hives may be carrying more Varroa mites, which would infest the bees' larvae. Rather than going deeper into the hives, the foragers stop near the entrances to perform the often-studied “waggle dance” by which they tell other bees where they've found pollen. The researchers also found bees that normally go anywhere in the hive to practice “allogrooming” – in which one bee “cleans” another of debris or mites – tend to go to a specific area where allogrooming will do the most good when the colony is facing a Varroa infestation.

“Their ability to adapt their social structure and reduce contact between individuals in response to a disease threat allows them to maximize the benefits of social interactions where possible, and to minimize the risk of infectious disease when needed,” one of the researchers is quoted in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Indiana legislature has yet to find a COVID-preventive practice its members can get behind. Perhaps we would be better off learning lessons from bees.