Politicians posture, but state READI for funding

When Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the recipients of Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development program – of which northeast Indiana received a $50 million grant – the one thing not mentioned in all the fanfare was a tip of the hat to Washington and the American Rescue Plan Act.

As reported by Niki Kelly, the Journal Gazette's Indianapolis-based reporter, all 17 regions representing Indiana's 92 counties received funds for initiatives to support economic development and quality-of-life projects ranging from housing to child care, infrastructure, broadband, trails and more.

Northeast Indiana submitted a 308-page proposal covering 130 projects in 11 counties focusing on three key strategies – workforce growth, entrepreneurship and innovation, and downtown vibrancy. The money coming fromREADI is part of a $240 million package for northeast Indiana mostly funded from local or private sources. The state is footing just 20% of the bill.

The grant application was made on behalf of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and this truly is that,” Holcomb said. “We have never seen a program of this size, scale, scope.”

Following that ancient but apt metaphor, one would need to acknowledge the source of that tide – $500 million from the Biden administration's $1.9 billion rescue plan passed earlier this year.

“The American Rescue Plan and Indiana's READI program is a prime example of what happens when bipartisan ideas create a better future for all Hoosiers,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Well, bipartisan-ish. Indiana Republicans in the House and Senate uniformly voted against the plan, but the governor and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation didn't return the money so one could count that as bipartisanship, as is the collaboration between regions and the state.

One of the hallmarks of the American Rescue Plan Act is that it is far more flexible than the March 2020 coronavirus relief act and more “discretionary than the complicated mixed bag of 2009's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act,” reports the Brookings Institute.

“The upshot of all of this is that the coming funds represent a bright green light for creative problem-solving by states and localities,” Brookings noted last spring. “They now will have significant resources to wield for broad purposes, with power to aggregate them, link them, and align them in service of nudging their regions toward a new trajectory of inclusive economic growth.”

This tracks with Holcomb's message on Tuesday in which he thanked the “citizen-members of the external review committee” for meticulously reviewing the proposals. “This bold initiative sets the national standard for regional development and advancement and will build even more momentum as Indiana continues to lead,” Holcomb said.

“The Indiana Economic Development Corporation calls READI an 'anchor' for the state's economic future, and Democrats – not Republicans – delivered these investments when it mattered most,” Schmuhl said.

Beyond politics, the lives of current and future Hoosiers will be enhanced by what has been done through this act, as well as the efforts of the state and its regional partners. And in that, there is a glimmer of hope for us all.