Study in residence

RenoFi, a website matching prospective homebuyers with lenders, made news last month after the company predicted the average price of a single-family home in the U.S. could reach $382,000 by 2030.

Another website – Don't Quit Your Day Job – used housing price index data from Yale University economist Robert Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency to find the median value of existing homes across the nation. In September 1996, the average home value was $112,250. By May 2021, the median price was $329,523 – a 294% increase, according to the web page.

“Based on what we've seen so far, we're on track for average home prices to register right at around $330,000 to $340,000 (in 2022),” Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, told CNBC.com in January. “These are hefty price increases. ... This year, we saw the sale price come in above the asking price in many places.”

In Fort Wayne, for example, it has not been uncommon for homes to sell from $5,000 to $20,000 above asking in the past few months. Here, the average home price currently is $199,900, according to real-estate firm Coldwell Banker.

Home shortages and other housing issues have captured the attention of Indiana lawmakers.

The Senate Commerce and Technology Committee Thursday is scheduled to consider House Bill 1306, which would create a new, 11-member Housing Task Force in Indiana.

If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the panel would review data on housing shortages for low- and middle-income households; analyze state laws that regulate housing; study efforts in other states and municipalities to address housing shortages through changes in zoning and land-use restrictions; and consider measures that would stimulate housing increases in Indiana, such as government incentives, state mandates, limiting single-family-only zones, and allowing greater housing density near jobs, schools or neighborhood centers.

The task force also would make recommendations on improving the state's housing inventory and report its findings to the General Assembly no later than Nov. 1, 2023. Including low-income households in the focus of a new Housing Task Force would be an important and necessary component of the panel's research.

There is a shortage of affordable rental homes available to low-income households across Indiana, the National Low Income Housing Coalition reports. The organization found 72% of extremely low-income renters spend more than half their pay on housing. And these severely cost-burdened households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice healthy food and health care to pay for rent.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also is expected to take up HB 1214, which would seal eviction records for tenants who are found not at fault. The Indiana Business Journal reported that before the COVID pandemic, Indiana had the highest eviction rate in the Midwest – 4.07% – nearly double the national average of 2.34%. Evictions lead to difficulty in finding new housing, children performing poorly in school, and social services and taxpayers bearing the costs.

Indiana lawmakers need to identify the causes of the housing shortage and what other states are doing to increase housing stock. That will position them to consider changes in the law to incentivize increases in housing. Until then, homebuyers, home sellers, renters and communities will continue to struggle with home availability and costs.