Powering ahead

It's not surprising that Indiana Michigan Power's Rockport plant is ranked among the 100 dirtiest power plants in the United States, or that Indiana has five such plants on findenergy.com's list released earlier this week.

However, we'd be remiss not to note that Rockport is scheduled to be retired in 2028 and that I&M has submitted a plan to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that calls for adding more than 2,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy generation – also by 2028.

At least, it seems, I&M is moving to balance current energy needs, the expectation of regional growth and the need for a lower-carbon future.

“Including Cook Nuclear Plant, wind and solar resources as well as power from six water powered hydro-electric plants, 85% of the energy I&M generated in 2020 was carbon-emission free,” the company reports.

Every three years, I&M is required to submit an Integrated Resource Plan to the IURC and Michigan Public Service Commission. The current plan, submitted to the IURC on Jan. 31, was developed in 2021 and included five meetings with various stakeholders. The plan will be submitted to Michigan's commission on Feb. 28.

Although plans of this scope come with a caveat about unforeseen circumstances that require changes, the power company is looking ahead with confidence.

“Though long-term plans are subject to revisions, I&M's near-term plans to add more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar by 2028 have a higher degree of certainty,” the company announced in a release earlier this month. “The new clean resources are expected to generate enough energy to power 400,000 typical homes.”

According to the plan, the first steps begin when I&M, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, issues a request for a proposal for nearly 800 megawatts of wind and 500 megawatts with “half the resources generating energy in 2025 and the remainder by 2026.”

“A second (request for proposal) is planned for later seeking proposals for about 800 MW of solar, 60 MW of battery storage and 1,000 MW from gas 'peaking' units to meet the needs by 2028,” according to I&M's release.

Although the new resources would more than quadruple I&M's current solar and wind generation, as the company reports, it's the natural gas use that concerns editors of Find Energy's report. It's a step in the right direction, but Find Energy argues that natural gas still has five times more emissions than solar, 15 times more than nuclear power and 16 times more than wind-powered turbines.

“Additionally, fracking, one of the processes used to search for and extract natural gas, is one of the most environmentally damaging practices of the modern energy industry,” Find Energy argues. “It is surprising then, to realize that natural gas is regularly referred to as 'clean' energy.”

Maybe it's not a surprise that the legislature is looking at opening up the state to the construction of small modular nuclear reactors, which are described as safer, more efficient and economical than their older, larger siblings. I&M's parent, AEP, has been a leading advocate for this in Indianapolis.

For now, it looks like our future is greener. Vigilance is needed to ensure it continues to move in that direction.