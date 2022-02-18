Overwhelming overreach

The Senate Education Committee spent several hours Wednesday trying to make a bad bill palatable. Members adopted Sen. Linda Rogers' amendment that struck much of House Bill 1134, which critics charge is inspired by a national debate over “critical race theory.”

They removed the required establishment of curriculum advisory committees at all public schools. They took away a mandate that teachers upload all lesson materials. They reduced from eight to three the number of topics teachers should avoid discussing in class and scratched the right of parents to file lawsuits against their children's instructors.

The senators, however, only allowed 35 people to testify before cutting off public comment. More than 200 Hoosiers – among them, students, teachers and school administrators – showed up for the committee hearing. The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported “chants of 'let us speak' (coming) from the halls where people were still gathered when the meeting ended.”

Former House Speaker Brian Bosma likely would have identified HB 1134 as legislative “overreach.” In 2014, after Republicans captured 71 of 100 seats that November, he reminded his GOP caucus what happened when their party won 82 House seats in 1904.

The use of alcohol dominated the legislative sessions of 1905 through 1912. Republicans began imposing tougher and tougher restrictions on liquor with each passing session. Voters pushed back and, by 1913, Democrats controlled 95 House seats.

Bosma cautioned his caucus not to get greedy when the General Assembly convened in 2015. “It's a human tendency to overreach,” he said. “The larger the majority, the more caution is needed.”

When it comes to HB 1134, no amount of sugary amendments is going to make its pseudomedicine easier to take for teachers, students and school administrators.

Snider High School senior Hannah Mekaru attended Wednesday's education committee hearing with a couple of classmates. She wasn't allowed to speak, but she provided The Journal Gazette the written testimony she wanted to read.

“I have never been taught or told what to think about history. I have never been taught to blame any person or identity for past abuses or usurpations, nor have I been taught that any religion, race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin was inherently superior or inferior to another,” she wrote. “My teachers have brilliantly allowed students like myself to ponder over events and formulate our own opinions to exercise critical thinking and concrete analysis. Without these chances to reflect on the past and its inadequacies, students will not understand the progress we have made and must make in the future.”

After Rogers, R-Granger, proposed her amendment, she noted few teachers “cross the line” when discussing difficult subjects but hoped HB 1134 might “rein them back in.”

“This is about collaboration, not combat,” she said.

Read the room, senator. Our public school teachers and students are not buying what you're selling.

And the next time 200 Hoosiers show up to speak before the committee, hear what they have to say.