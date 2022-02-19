Cave dweller caught, called out

State conservation officers have cleaned up a cave used by a convicted felon as a hideout, according to WXIN-TV in Indianapolis.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said an all-girls youth group discovered a “recently abandoned campsite and associated trash in a very remote cave on their property overlooking a high, rugged bluff.” The group notified the DNR.

Conservation officers tracked the cave dweller to a county jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. The DNR said the man was “just looking for a good temporary hideout,” and conservation officers told the man “that his home on the Indiana frontier was being dismantled.”

Photos posted on the DNR Facebook page showed a disheveled site with a tent, sleeping bag, two shirts, a pair of jeans, several bottles and cans, and six balls.

The cave dweller was not identified, and the DNR didn't say whether he was charged with a crime. But the state agency used the opportunity to remind Hoosiers of state trespassing laws.

“If you're going to play mountain man, do it on your own property,” the DNR Facebook post said. “Privately owned caves, just like any other property, regardless of posted signs or not, require permission from the landowners and are subject to the same criminal trespass laws.”