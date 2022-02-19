National designation honors church's role in desegregation

Although its current home at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd. was built in 1927, Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a beacon for this city's African American community since 1869. And this venerable congregation's home is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built by Calvary United Brethren Congregation, it was purchased by Turner Chapel in 1963. The National Register recognizes Calvary for building a church of architectural significance, and Turner's role during a peaceful 1969 protest to desegregate Fort Wayne Community Schools.

In 1969, the Fort Wayne Ministerial Alliance, a group of 15 Black ministers, demanded that FWCS have a plan to desegregate elementary schools by August.

When the deadline passed, the group called for African American families to send their children to “Freedom Schools” rather than FWCS. Beginning on Sept. 3, six churches set up classrooms and the curriculum included “black history and significant African Americans in history,” according to the city's news release announcing Turner's National register designation.

Of all the churches, Turner Chapel had the largest congregation. The boycott led to as much as a 70% decrease in enrollment at four elementary schools targeted by the alliance.

On Sept. 10, members of the alliance, other Fort Wayne leaders and the state school superintendent met for two hours. Students returned to their official schools two days later after FWCS officials agreed to establish a desegregation policy.

It's a testament to how far America has progressed that Turner Chapel is recognized for its leadership in a challenging time. The history of school desegregation in America was not our finest hour.

Yet, it's tragic that our legislature wants to flatten the fullness of American history – a narrative that can be beautiful and brutal – because that narrative doesn't align with American exceptionalism.

Freedom's price means understanding who wasn't free and why.