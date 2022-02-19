State 'dons official fossil

Our state bird is the cardinal, our flower is the peony and soon Hoosiers will have a state fossil – the mastodon. Indiana's Senate voted 39-6 to approve House Enrolled Act 1013 to make it so. The six senators who voted no didn't offer reasons why they cast their votes, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Already the official mascot of Purdue Fort Wayne, mastodons were celebrated in 2005 with the community art project “Mastodons on Parade.” (The school was then known as Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne.)

With mastodon bones discovered around the state and housed at the Indiana State Museum, it makes sense for the creature to be our official fossil.

An elephantine animal that weighed about as much as a dump truck, around 12,000 pounds, mastodons wandered North America, Europe and Asia for 2 million years before going extinct during the late Pleistocene era some 10,000 to 11,000 years ago. As for its demise, one hypothesis is that mastodons, who were hunted by early man, were a casualty of climate changes that negatively affected ecosystems.

But we digress.

While enormous, mastodons were browsing vegetarians, based on analysis of the more than 100 bone sites across the United States. Females and their young lived in mixed bonded herds. When they reached maturity, males left the herd to wander alone or bond with a male herd.

If signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana would join Michigan to immortalize the mastodon as its fossil.

As for what other states have done, Connecticut's state fossil might be the least distinguished. Dinosaur tracks? Meh.