Trade-offs at the heart of downtown partnerships

With the announcement of a $50 million downtown development called The Pearl, Fort Wayne's downtown appears to be gaining one more public-private partnership to help fuel growth. If the idea decades ago was that providing public financing would attract developers to build downtown and attract tenants, well, the plan is working.

And, Zurich-based Swiss Re is moving its regional office into the Riverfront at Promenade Park, another public-private partnership. Swiss Re said it will spend $4.9 million for office space on the second and third floors. A cynic might say this is not a big deal as Swiss Re is just moving from Magnavox Way. But the alternative could have meant moving out of town.

Fort Wayne's downtown is a success story when you consider how lifeless it looked at the turn of the century. However, when it comes to the future, are we at a point where we rely on private enterprise to make the next move rather than the city priming the pump?

Situated beside The Bradley, The Pearl will be financed by Chuck and LisaSurack through Sweetwater Enterprises. It's the kind of affluence magnet the city would welcome. The plan is to demolish the buildings on the site, bounded by Pearl, Webster, and Main streets and Maiden Lane.

In its place will be a seven-story mixed-use building – retail/restaurant, commercial and event space on the ground floor – that includes 92 indoor parking spaces and 72 market-rate apartments.

Mayor Tom Henry said the developer is not asking for any financial incentives except the TIF district, according to The Journal Gazette's Rosa Salter Rodriguez.

“I've never witnessed anything like it,” he said. “When we talked to the Suracks, they wanted nothing. ... All they wanted to do is to make Fort Wayne more of what it can be.”

The Suracks' community commitment is unquestioned. But they did want something.

On Monday, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission voted to extend an existing TIF district to the site, money that could amount to an additional $7 million in investment for infrastructure improvements such as new sidewalks, replacement of water and sewer lines past their useful life, and repaving of Pearl Street. The historic brick street surfaces on Maiden Lane and Webster Street will be removed and reinstalled, Salter Rodriguez reported.

And while the money is being used as state law outlines for TIF districts, the issue for residents to consider is the future use of TIF districts.

TIFs allow local governments to capture taxes from increases in value that occur within the district and use that money to pay for improvements or to issue and pay off bonds. TIFs do not take funds away from other projects, but they do cut into existing tax revenue going to schools and other government entities.

Locking up a large percentage of the community's property tax growth in TIFs can be a problem, especially now that circuit-breaker requirements limit the amount of property taxes schools and other entities can raise from the balance of the community.

We agree with the mayor that it was “refreshing” that the Suracks asked for a relatively small amount of assistance in comparison to the size of the project. Indeed, it is hard to imagine The Pearl going forward without an agreement to extend the TIF. But every ask has a price.

Where is the point at which we say no?