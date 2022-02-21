Five questions for Sharon Tubbs

1 What is the Food Exodus Project?

It's a documentary and a series of community conversations about food deserts in Fort Wayne. There was a time when neighborhood grocery stores were plentiful, a short drive or walk away for people to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Then there came an exodus. Small, independent stores disappeared from our neighborhoods. Fewer big-box grocers dominated the market, settling in locations farther away from people with low incomes and unreliable transportation.

As advocates for underserved residents, our goal is to raise awareness of this issue because it negatively affects health. We interviewed community leaders, dietitians, historians and people who live in local food deserts to talk about the evolution of food access and the implications, then we compiled it into a film. The documentary will eventually be made public, but for these first few months, we are partnering with local churches, agencies and educational institutions to host showings and panel discussions immediately following.

I'm admittedly biased, but I believe this documentary is a must-see for people who live in food deserts, to health care professionals, to public officials who make decisions and distribute tax dollars. The truth is, many intelligent people don't understand the varied factors that contribute to our health – history, culture, the ability to access healthy foods and the very ZIP code where we live.

2 What are the metrics that determine who or who doesn't live in a food desert?

First, I should note that many activists nowadays prefer “food apartheid.” The word “desert” implies a natural occurrence. But an argument can be made that there's nothing accidental or natural about low food access in our nation. Rather, is what we see the result of structural inequities and the systemic neglect of these communities, constituting apartheid?

That said, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service has used a convoluted formula to designate food deserts. In short, food deserts are tracts where people are largely low-income and where a substantial share can't get to a grocery store easily, meaning that the nearest store is not close by and/or residents lack transportation options.

Most gas stations and convenience and corner stores don't count as grocery stores here, because they lack adequate amounts of fresh vegetables and fruits. These businesses are plentiful in urban food deserts and a primary source of meals for some who lack the income or transportation to travel. But the processed products sold at these establishments can erode health, rather than enhance it.

In 2018, the “Allen County, IN Vulnerable Populations Study” revealed that a third of the county's population, or 110,000 people, live in a food desert. (The study was commissioned by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and conducted by Purdue University's Community Research Institute.)

3 Can you talk about the intersection of food deserts and systemic chronic health problems, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity?

People of color and other underserved residents suffer disproportionately from these and other chronic conditions. But the issue doesn't begin and end with the food on our plates, so some quick trips to the produce section at Kroger won't solve this.

For instance, some areas of the southeast quadrant constitute a food desert. While grocery stores do exist on the southeast side, they are not easily accessible to many who are on low or fixed incomes and who lack reliable transportation. People can, however, get to the plethora of gas stations, fast-food joints or corner stores in their neighborhoods. There, they buy what's available – quickie processed foods that aren't good for anyone. This routine, born out of necessity for some, erodes health and can lead to these chronic conditions.

We all saw the disastrous effects of this downward spiral during the pandemic, as people of color were hardest hit for a variety of reasons, including a higher prevalence of underlying health conditions. People of color were more likely to be hospitalized and to die from the virus.

4 We've heard plans about bringing a new grocery store southeast. Where do those plans stand now?

Mayor Tom Henry recently announced plans for a full-service grocery store that will open in the next year. City officials interviewed for the documentary also mentioned this development, saying the city has been working on a public-private partnership. But officials have not been specific about the location or who is involved.

We are anxious to hear more about these plans, how this store may impact food access in southeast Fort Wayne and who is part of the decision-making process.

5 What is Health Visions Midwest and how did you come to be director for Fort Wayne?

HealthVisions Midwest is a social service agency with three locations: Fort Wayne and Hammond, Indiana, and East St. Louis, Illinois. Our vision is to empower and equip underserved residents to live healthier lives.

The agency was founded by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, an order of Catholic sisters who founded and once owned St. Joseph Hospital. Of course, we serve all people, regardless of religion, and have been doing so locally since 1998.

I became director of the Fort Wayne location in March 2020, just as the pandemic set in. The health issues plaguing underserved groups became more pronounced in my mind than ever before.

The nonprofit realm is a relatively new career path for me, as I was a newspaper journalist for nearly 20 years, then an author and speaker. I am grateful that initiatives like The Food Exodus Project allow me to use different skills acquired throughout my career to advocate and speak on behalf of those whose voices are not routinely heard.