Just saying 'no'

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says 1 in 5 U.S. women will be a victim of sexual assault by the time she finishes college. The way to lower that number, the center says, is by raising awareness of sexual violence and holding the perpetrators responsible.

State Rep. Sharon Negele is focused on the latter. The Attica Republican authored House Bill 1079, which she hopes will better define rape and sexual assault. The bill passed the House 86-3 on Jan. 20, and the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law 8-0 on Feb. 15.

Indiana law says intercourse can only be considered rape if it’s accompanied by force, or it if occurs with someone who suffers from a mental incapacity or is unaware the intercourse is happening. State law currently does not recognize what happens if a person says no.

HB 1079, the so-called “no means no” bill, clarifies that rape is committed if there is a “lack of consent, expressed through words or conduct.”

Negele introduced similar legislation – HB 1176 – last year, but it died in the Senate. It and HB 1079 were inspired by a 2017 case involving a Purdue University student who had sex with a man she thought was her boyfriend in a darkly lit West Lafayette dorm room.

“In 2017, I was stunned to learn of the tragic situation involving a local college student who was deceived and sexually violated by someone impersonating her boyfriend, and she was unable to get justice because of a loophole in state law,” Negele said during the 2021 legislative session. “We have to protect victims from these violent, life-altering crimes and make sure they know the law is on their side. That’s why I authored the bill and why I’ll continue fighting until it’s signed into law.”

HB 1079, for which Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne is one of the Senate sponsors, would allow a judge or jury to consider whether a person consented to sex through action or words.

“Creating a definition of consent has been a main discussion point for the past few years, and there has been difficulty in both what the definition should be and where it should be placed in Indiana Code,” Negele said. “It may be a difficult and uncomfortable discussion, but it is one that we must have on behalf of the victims who deserve justice.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018 reported that 17.3% of Hoosier girls in grades 9-12 reported being forced into intercourse. The national average is 10.5%. Experts say the sad fact is that the actual number might be higher because up to half of sexual assaults never get reported.

Sexual assault isn’t an easy subject to discuss. Most of us aren’t comfortable bringing it up. But this statistic should be enough to spur all of us to action: Nearly 1 in 6 Hoosier girls reported being raped before graduating from high school.

HB 1079 could make it easier for the Indiana judicial system to prosecute sexual assaults. Don’t kick it into next session, senators. Sex assault victims need this bill.