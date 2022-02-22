Snake-bitten Snake Pit makes its return

Last week, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the “Snake Pit” will return for the 2022 Indy 500 after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 – but with one not-so-small caveat.

For this year's race on May 29, spectators may bring in “one handheld water container, up to one liter in size, as long as the container is empty or sealed.” That means fans no longer may bring coolers of beer with them to the race.

According to a 2008 episode of Network Indiana's “The Talk of Gasoline Alley,” the first Snake Pit took shape before World War I. Prior to 1963, there was a train depot near present-day 16th Street and Georgetown Road. Spectators stepped off their train, crossed the street and passed through the main entrance. Fans who didn't have grandstand tickets gathered in the turn-one infield – the first Snake Pit.

By the 1960s and '70s, the Snake Pit had earned its rowdy reputation, where public intoxication, disorderly conduct and drug possession were common. The pit was moved to turn four in 1981 after bleachers were erected in the turn-one infield.

In 1999, the Snake Pit was moved to turn three after the infield road course was constructed. For this year's race, a concert stage will be erected, and popular musical acts and DJs will perform.

Despite its long and checkered history, the Snake Pit's existence remains precarious. During NASCAR's 2019 Brickyard 400, IMS announced a dirt oval in the turn-three area would become a permanent fixture. Whether the Snake Pit is moved a fourth time remains to be seen.