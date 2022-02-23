Focus on FAFSA

As someone who for years has helped Hoosier families find financial aid for post-secondary education, it still stresses Bill Wozniak that there are two groups of people who don't seek assistance: middle-class parents who believe they make too much money and lower-income parents who are intimidated by the process.

“It's so upsetting, because these are two groups that would most benefit” from filling out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms, said Wozniak, co-leader of this weekend's College Goal Sunday.

The free event provides in-person, one-on-one assistance at locations across Indiana for families who need support in applying for aid. In Allen County, volunteers will be at Ivy Tech Community College, 2800 N. Anthony Blvd., beginning at 2 p.m. Parents and students will be able to sit with a volunteer and go through the process online. For more information, including a list of sites across northeast Indiana, go to collegegoalsunday.com.

The FAFSA form, which is due by April 15, is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

In its 33rd year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the form. Along with online and written notices from high schools and school districts on scholarship opportunities and financial aid prep programs, one would think Hoosier families would be lining up to fill out a free form.

Not so.

To date, 34.5% of Indiana's estimated 78,822 high school seniors have completed the FAFSA, according to the siteFAFSA Tracker. That's 3% fewer than last year's class.

As a state, we're ranked far behind the FAFSA leader, Tennessee. More than 58% of Volunteer State seniors have filled out FAFSA.

In not making time to fill out the form, which is easier now that it's online, American students are turning their backs on an opportunity.

Last year, Indiana high school graduates missed out on $65 million in Pell Grants, a federal aid program that doesn't have to be paid back. Nationwide, NerdWallet reported that high school graduates missed out on $2.7 billion in unclaimed Pell Grants.

While an individual's path through life is not set in stone, we do know people with a higher education credential typically earn more than those who do not pursue education beyond high school.

According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, programs such as College Goal Sunday are reaching first-generation college students. Statistically, more single-parent Hoosier families have filed for financial aid, indicating programs such as College Goal Sunday are reaching high-risk students and their families.

“If our assistance gives students a better chance at education beyond high school and less debt, we're fulfilling our mission,” Wozniak said.

While completing the FAFSA form may be stressful, the opportunities it presents are well worth the time.