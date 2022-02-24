An absolute wrong

As members of the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee were preparing for this week's meetings, including a hearing on House Bill 1077 that would eliminate state gun-carry permits, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence published its “Annual Gun Law Scorecard” for all U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the nation.

The center – led by former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store in Casas Adobes, Arizona, during her first public meeting with constituents in 2011 – gave the Hoosier State a grade of D-minus for its gun laws.

In 2020, the last year for which data is available, 1,159 people died from gun injuries in Indiana – a 23% spike over the previous year, the center reported Friday. The increase in gun deaths was driven by firearm homicides, which encompassed 43% of gun deaths in 2020. From 2019 to 2020, the firearm homicide rate climbed 40%.

The Giffords Center's Annual Gun Law Scorecard shines a spotlight on ways states can reverse the increasing numbers of U.S. gun deaths – more than 45,000 in 2020 alone. Among recommendations: States can strengthen gun background checks, implement gun access prevention laws for children and invest in community violence intervention programs.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee debated HB 1077, Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz's bill that would repeal state law requiring gun owners to obtain a license to carry their weapon. It would allow anyone not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm under law, such as a convicted felon, to carry a loaded handgun openly or concealed from sight, on one's person, in a handbag or in a vehicle's glove box.

Judiciary Committee members grilled those who testified Wednesday in favor of HB 1077, including Attorney General Todd Rokita's spokeswoman, Corrine Youngs. And committee chair Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, reminded more than one speaker that the U.S. Supreme Court has said gun laws are not infringing on any American's or Hoosier's right by requiring a permit to carry a firearm.

The contentiousness of Wednesday's committee hearing reflects upon the need for permitless carry in Indiana. Not a single senator's published constituent survey showed support for eliminating gun permits, The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported this week.

Kelly discovered 15 of the Senate's 39 Republicans included a question about ending the gun permit requirement on their constituent questionnaire. Eighty-eight percent of their respondents supported keeping the permit mandate as is, while 12% wanted it repealed.

Indiana State Police Maj. Rob Simpson testified in opposition to HB 1077 in January, telling lawmakers the agency has stopped more than 10,000 people who are not legally allowed to carry a firearm from getting a gun license.

“We have a system that works, and that's why we still stand opposed to this particular bill,” Simpson said.

But that doesn't matter. Not this year.

Last session, a permitless carry bill authored by Smaltz cleared the House but died in the Senate Judiciary Committee, headed by Brown. She authored a similar bill of her own this session, Senate Bill 14, but it died.

To most of Indiana's Statehouse Republicans, filling out an online application, getting fingerprinted at an Indiana State Police post and taking those prints to one's local police department is just too much trouble for Hoosier gun owners.