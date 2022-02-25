Cash infusion

Fort Wayne has an efficient and economically innovative plan to move several departments – including Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Traffic Operations departments, police storage and the city's radio shop -- into repurposed buildings along the Avenue of Autos that once housed car dealerships owned by Tom Kelley.

With access to Illinois Road, developing three adjacent properties will give the departments quick entry to I-69, opening the city for faster service. Plus, Kelley left the repair bays and lifts.

It would cost more than $30 million to do this from scratch. Instead, this plan costs less than $15 million, with an estimated $2 million coming from the sale of the old radio shop at Parnell Avenue and East Coliseum Boulevard.

And there is no need for a bond issue. The cash is available. The question is from which pot to draw – the city's money or a large stash of funds provided by the feds.

During the Feb. 15 City Council meeting, Garry Morr, the city's comptroller, told council the project could be paid for with money from the general fund, money from the American Rescue Plan or a combination of the two.

While the city can fulfill the plan without incurring debt, the mention of rescue plan funds surprised several City Council members. For months, they and their constituents, particularly directors of nonprofits, have been told by Mayor Tom Henry's administration to wait for a report from outside consultant Crowe LLP before funds can be discussed and disbursed. The public needs to find out more about this plan in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, City Council, on an 8-0 vote with Russ Jehl, R-2nd District, abstaining, authorized the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission to buy the three properties worth $7.3 million from a real estate investment trust. The properties will eventually transfer to the city. Inclusion of the redevelopment commission was done to circumvent a cumbersome state law.

As written, council's bill did not elucidate how the purchase would be financed, although closing is expected sometime in April.

There's no suggestion of malfeasance. Barry Marquart, the city's property manager, should be hailed for inventive thinking in centralizing several departments into one area by using a space already built for automotive service.

But the how – the possible use of COVID relief funds – opens a twofold conundrum around transparency, which is lacking here, and a philosophy of governance.

Last year, the American Rescue Plan delivered $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Treasury named four potential uses of funds, including replacing lost revenue.

Judging by what was said during the Feb. 15 meeting, the city could declare that using the money for this project would come under replacing lost public sector revenue. It's the rubric the Henry administration used to justify spending more than $7 million on capital improvement projects, including the repair of streets, sidewalks and alleys, and the first phase of the Franke Park master plan.

Fixing sidewalks and alleys is definitely worthwhile, but that money could have been used to boost the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, which fits into Congress' intent to aid communities. What about our current solid waste crisis, which no doubt will end up with citizens paying more fees for the next contract?

Given that Indiana's READI plan, created from the same COVID relief funds, is hailed locally and nationally for its transparent attempt to create generational change, it's disappointing to watch the city's slow-motion fumble on this one.