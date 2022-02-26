Senators heed call to reason

Its often so easy to talk about your support for public safety, but if you choose to support this bill, you will not be supporting us.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carters true and powerful words to the Senate Judiciary Committee encapsulate the frustration behind a push to repeal the states handgun permit requirements.

In a committee dominated by Republicans, Carters plea for sanity may have swayed three GOP senators to join committee Democrats in stripping the bill down to a few tweaks. A missed procedural deadline allowed Senate leaders to kill the bill for now.

Its a travesty that the bills sponsor, Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and his cohorts believe that a system that has denied permits to 10,000 people and is supported by Hoosiers is in vital need of dismantlement. The sham is transparent enough to be called out by Carter, who blamed outside influence and political posturing for the bill.

This is the problem with the supermajority. It stifles, prohibits and oftentimes limits public debate, Carter told the committee. I sure hope you choose to show deference to law enforcement professionals who understand the magnitude and the frontline effects of this legislation, rather than the possibility of getting reelected or unelected in the next primary.