Data confirm city as housing hotspot

Here's another indicator of how hot Fort Wayne's real estate market was during the first year of the pandemic: In 2020, 92.6% of applicants were approved for home loans, higher than the national rate.

“According to loan-level mortgage data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, 86.3% of all 2020 applicants (nationally) were approved for home purchase mortgages, with a median loan amount of $235,000,” reports Stessa, a software company focusing on real estate investment.

Fort Wayne's median loan amount was $155,000. Of all midsize metros surveyed, Fort Wayne had the 11th highest home purchase loan approval at a median interest rate of 3.2%.

For context, Lafayette, Louisiana, had the lowest approval rate among midsize metros at 67.7%, while Anchorage, Alaska, had the highest at 94.2% (see more at stessa.com/blog/cities-with-highest-loan-approval-rates).

Locally, the median loan-to-value ratio – a measure of the relationship between the loan amount and the market value of the asset securing the loan, including cash – was more than 90%, which was higher than the national median of 82%.

A quick look at lending sites suggests that an ideal LTV ratio is 80% or less. While government-backed mortgages allow for higher ratios, lenders require mortgage insurance to offset risk, thus driving up the monthly mortgage. Higher ratios also make it harder to refinance.

Now juxtapose the 2020 market to today, where mortgage application volume is at its lowest point in more than two years, the Mortgage Bankers Association reports.

A combination of elevated home prices, tight supplies and interest rate hikes have kept many potential buyers at bay.

Fewer applications have not damped prices as the average loan size nationally is hovering around $453,000, not far from the record high for the association's survey.