Diversity slowly reaches the Hoosier bench

On Friday, President Joe Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, thus fulfilling his intention to seat an African American woman on the highest court.

A graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School, Judge Jackson's bona fides as a jurist are unassailable. Unfortunately, when Biden initially announced his wish to diversify the court, there were embarrassing and tactless retorts about the quality of the candidate pool.

But this moment also highlights the homogeneity of federal and state courts.

Today, more than 73% of sitting federal judges are men and 80% are white.

To date, 2% of 3,843 U.S. federal judges have been Black women, according to a recent Indiana Lawyer story. No Black women have ever served on the state's Northern District Court bench. Three women have been appointed to the Southern District Court in its more than 200-year history.

One of those women is Indiana Southern District Court Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

“If the highest court of the land looks more like the people who live in the nation, then hopefully that will trickle down into the state courts as well as all branches of the federal courts,” she told the magazine.

Hopefully, as Indiana's state courts aren't a font of diversity.

When she was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb as an Allen Superior Court judge, Lori K. Morgan joined a small sorority of Black women on the bench. As a respected jurist, Judge Morgan is only the second African American to serve on that court.

According to Indiana Lawyer, 20 judicial officers identify as African American females based on demographic information voluntarily provided on the Indiana Court Portal.

No Black female has served on Indiana's Court of Appeals. Only three Black men and 10 women have ever served on state appeals court.