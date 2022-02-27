Eye-catching amenity

With the sundown language set for March 20, it is our sincere hope that City Council will reauthorize one the great pollinators of Fort Wayne's blossoming art scene – the Public Art Commission.

Public art does something traditional museums cannot. It catches the eye and imagination of passers-by.

“Carefully conceived public art installations and environments, rich with connections to our history, the natural world or the ephemeral quality of life, help make places of meaning within a community,” according to Americans for the Arts, the more than 50-year-old nonprofit that advocates for the arts.

Since its creation by City Council in 2018, the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission has proved successful in making art accessible and purposeful to residents and visitors. That success will be an important part of commission chairwoman Nancy Stewart's presentation before the council Tuesday, as it weighs whether to reauthorize the panel.

City planner Pam Holocher, one of the commission's members, explained the need for a public art commission in a 2015 interview:

“As the city started looking at creating a sense of place ... looking at enhancement projects, it became a lot more of a gray area than just building a bridge,” she said at the time. “When you're looking at enhancements, that becomes a lot more subjective. So you look to people who teach design and fine art and cinematography – those are individuals who can really help to manage those types of projects, just like you have a project manager for an engineering project. Here, you would have a commission that would help you along.”

The help goes far beyond selecting art. The commission sets policies and procedures for planning, placing, maintaining and even removing public art. It advises private companies wanting to display artwork on their properties, and encourages collaboration on public-art projects among artists, architects, engineers and others.

The results speak for themselves.

In 2019, the Botanical Conservatory sculpture “Metaflora” was commissioned, as was the pavement mural at Calhoun and West Columbia streets. Both were installed in 2021.

“Faces of the Fort” murals went up in three city quadrants in 2021. Glynn Hines and Genevieve Meyer can be found at 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., Irene Paxia and William E. Warfield grace 4307 S. Anthony Blvd., and Raquel Kline and Thomas Smith overlook 1818 Bluffton Road. More murals are planned for the northwest quadrant and downtown this summer.

The sculpture “5 Point Spin” is to be installed at the roundabout at Go-shen Road and Sherman Boulevard in October, and the “Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will go up at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center this June.

Between 2019 and 2021, murals or sculptures have been installed in 14 Fort Wayne neighborhoods, as well.

The Public Art Commission's chairwoman is proud of the panel's accomplishments and says there's more to its success than project completion.

“The most important part of the Public Art Commission is public awareness of the public art program,” Stewart said Friday. “In 2020, we received feedback from over 2,000 citizens about what they wanted to see.”

The city ordinance created a mechanism for collecting an amount equivalent to 1% of the value of economic development incentives granted to private developers, up to $100,000. The funds collected in the giveback program are administered by the commission to support public art. Stewart praised the council for its foresight in establishing both the public art program and the funding mechanism.

With the efforts of the commission, Fort Wayne's already-flourishing public art collection has been catching the attention of many in and beyond northeast Indiana. The public art program and Public Art Commission deserve reauthorization.