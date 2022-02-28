Five Questions for Joe Donnelly

This interview, which was conducted before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, has been edited for brevity and clarity.

1 Have you met the pope? What's your assessment of the man you'll be dealing with?

I have not been to the Vatican. I was present when the pope spoke to the members of Congress a few years ago, but I didn't have a personal meeting with him.

I think he has been an amazing representative of the belief that every person counts, that our job in life is to look out for one another, to try to make other people's lives as good as they possibly can be. And being Catholic myself, the goal is what we've heard so many times over the years, which is whatever you do for the least of us you do for me.

I think that's what Pope Francis epitomizes: the desire to serve others, and the desire to bring us closer together.

2 What issues do you plan to focus on in dealing with the Vatican?

The areas that we'll be working on together primarily will be in the areas of human rights, the fight against human trafficking, efforts to protect religious freedom and to protect the planet – the pope is a strong supporter. And providing the best possible services to our citizens and those who visit that area.

I can't get into (details about policy) until I make a formal presentation of my credentials to the pope.

3 How might the situation in Ukraine impact your work?

As you probably know, the Vatican is very close to the people of Ukraine and to the Ukraine church, and the United States is a very strong and faithful ally as well.

I have traveled to Ukraine on a number of occasions while in the Senate in regard to my Armed Services Committee obligations. It is a place where both the Vatican and the United States are working hard to preserve the freedom and the safety of the people, and it's something that I'm deeply committed to as well.

4 Are you hearing from the people from our diocese? Are they excited about the idea of someone from the Catholic Church in northern Indiana being their representative in the Vatican?

I hope so. I have just spoken with (Bishop Kevin Rhoades), who has been extraordinarily graceful and kind and has been a friend. I've spoken to him about this and about the fact that I'm looking forward to meeting with the seminarians from the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese. So I plan to continue with those hometown ties.

5 What are your thoughts about living abroad for the first time? Will your family be going with you?

When I was in the Senate and the House of Representatives, I'd come home every weekend. The part that tugs at me is the fact that I won't be here every day. ... I love Indiana, it's my home.

But I'll be traveling back and forth. Jill will be (in Rome) occasionally. We have our first grandchild, who we were blessed with nine months ago. And I assure you that in the family pecking order I am well below the grandchild at this point. (Laughs) The drop down the list was very quick.

6 Bonus question: Will you invite the pope to a Notre Dame football game?

(Laughs) I can certainly do that. I think he's working on a few things at the moment.