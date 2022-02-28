Notre Dame's profile on the rise

Notre Dame suddenly has an unusual number of friends in high places. Amy Coney Barrett, a former law professor, is on the U.S. Supreme Court. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose late father was also a longtime Notre Dame professor, is Secretary of Transportation. And Joe Donnelly, the new ambassador to the Vatican, has been both a student and a teacher at the Midwest’s premier Catholic university.

“It’s wonderful to have those connections,” Jenkins said. “The East Coast and the West Coast are well represented and sometimes the Midwest isn’t, so much. So it’s great to see Mayor Pete there, it’s great to see Amy Coney Barrett on the court, Joe in his role … You get a broader perspective of the country and its interests with people like that in there.

“We try to have a global presence, and our students go and study around the world. So it helps us to be rooted in this area but connected throughout the world to have people like that in these positions.

Jenkins said he has had several conversations with Donnelly about his new responsibilities. “It is a substantive diplomatic role. The Vatican is heavily involved in Ukraine but also throughout the world,” Jenkins said. “There is a substantive dialogue through the American Embassy — about peace, about migrants, about various ills in the world.

“I think Joe will be heavily involved in those conversations and I think he will be uniquely positioned to have a very positive impact. He’s very close to President Biden, but he knows the church and he knows the issues it faces, as well.

“He’s a great public servant. We’re just proud to call him a graduate of Notre Dame.”