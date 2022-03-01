Prudent pause

Republicans in a Senate committee Feb. 15 wiped away the House GOP's plan for $1 billion in Hoosier tax cuts this session, including Gov. Eric Holcomb's top legislative priority for 2022.

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chairman of the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, authored the amendment that excised the tax cuts from House Bill 1002. The committee adopted the amendment without any debate or discussion and conformed the bill to Senate Bill 1, which modifies guidelines for Indiana automatic tax refunds to include Hoosiers with no tax liability.

Since the start of the session, Senate Republican leaders have expressed reluctance about cutting taxes out of concerns over the impact on local government revenue and a desire to see how the state fares paying off its debts after an influx of federal pandemic relief.

“I think if we really want to be fiscally responsible, we really want to focus on paying down our debts first. Giving money away is great, but I think that's first,” said the bill's Senate sponsor, Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, according to the Indiana Business Journal.

Removing the language solidifies the Senate's opposition to cutting taxes this session. That was the plan all along for when the bill made it to the Senate, Holdman told the IBJ.

HB 1002, as it came out of the House, would have cut four taxes: individual income, business personal property, sales and utility receipts.

It would have reduced the individual income tax rate from 3.23% to 3% by 2026; eliminated the minimum property tax, also known as the personal property tax that businesses pay on new equipment purchased after Jan. 1, 2022; and allowed businesses to apply for a state income tax credit equal to the amount of taxes they paid on existing personal property where the 30% floor still applies, starting in 2025.

Repeal of the personal property tax on business equipment was the governor's first legislative priority this session. We've said previously the business personal property tax should be removed. No other neighboring state collects such a tax from its businesses.

But it would have shifted that tax burden onto other property taxpayers, leaving an impact on local revenue. That was of primary concern to Holdman and Senate leaders when considering the tax cuts.

HB 1002 author Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, told the IBJ if the bill makes it out of the Senate, he will dissent, sending it to conference committee in the final weeks of the session. There, the House and Senate will have to negotiate on how to move forward with a final bill.

Brown hopes to find a compromise there. Holdman also believes the two chambers can come to a consensus.

“We can get there. We're not done talking,” the IBJ reported Holdman as saying.

Senate Republican leaders, however, are right to be concerned about carving $1 billion out of Indiana's government funding formula. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced the annual inflation rate for the nation soared to 7.5% in January, the highest since February 1982. Economists cite accelerating energy costs, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions as contributing factors.

The Federal Reserve in January said it believes inflation will begin to fall this year and level off to about 2% in 2023. The Indiana General Assembly would be wise to wait until next year to take up the House Republicans' $1 billion tax cuts.

Let's see how the U.S. economy performs over the next nine months, collect tax revenue data and discuss it in 2023 when a new, two-year state budget will be hammered out. Odd-numbered years, when the legislative session is longer, have traditionally been when budget-building lawmakers make changes to the state tax code. This is not the year to buck that tradition.