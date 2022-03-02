SNAP misjudgment

In dropping expanded federal food benefits to impoverished families, the Indiana Senate has chosen to show the state's most economically vulnerable what can be aptly described as Hoosier inhospitality.

In a roll call vote of 28-20, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and his fellow Republicans defeated an amendment to a bill that would continue an emergency increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program past an April 16 deadline.

“This is the working poor that you're talking about,” said Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, who admonished his fellow senators for “literally ... taking food out of the mouths” of children and adults.

Like Taylor, we're exasperated by the Senate's choice to leave money on the table. Through a federally funded program, the state has received emergency SNAP allotments. The money doesn't come out of the state's coffers.

More than 200,000 Hoosiers currently receive an additional $85 per month in federal food assistance. SNAP money can be used only for unprepared food.

The best hope is that the sundown language will be stricken from the bill in conference.

Charbonneau offered two reasons for cutting the program: low unemployment and that money “doesn't fall out of the sky.”

Let's take the latter first. Charbonneau's statement is ironic in that thesupermajority-run House, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce are supporting tax cuts as a result of swelled revenue graciously enhanced by federal largesse. Time and again, both the GOP and the governor's office have touted this bounty without so much as a slow clap of gratitude toward Washington, D.C.

Charbonneau's quip was not lost on Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, who fought alongside Taylor for the amendment.

“Money may not fall out of the sky, but this is an extremely small fraction of what the federal government spends each year,” Breaux wrote in an email to The Journal Gazette. “Taking food stamps away from folks early isn't going to make a dent in the federal deficit. If anything, having folks who can afford to put food on the table boosts our local grocery stores and ensures kids and families have enough to eat and aren't hungry at school or at work.”

Charbonneau is right about the unemployment rate.

Conversely, as the GOP is constantly reminding us, we're suffering the steepest year-over-year inflation increase since the early Reagan presidency. Food prices jumped 7% between January 2021 and January 2022.

It's easy to forget there was an acute hunger crisis before COVID-19. Federal relief funds have kept as many as 5 million children out of poverty, according to the Columbia School of Social Work.

“SNAP emergency allotments, coupled with other recovery efforts, kept our most vulnerable families from the brink of financial disaster,” said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute. “Recovery efforts are winding down, but families who were struggling before the pandemic remain financially vulnerable. Cutting off support too soon will only make matters worse.”