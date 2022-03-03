More manageable

The American Association of Retired Persons released the findings of its Home and Community Preferences Survey in November. Seventy-seven percent of respondents 50 and older said they want to stay in their homes as they age – a number AARP says has remained consistent for a decade.

In Indiana, however, only about half of those who qualify for Medicaid insurance receive those services in their homes, according to the state's Family and Social Service Administration.

“This is because the current system incentivizes institutional care, such as nursing homes,” Jim Gavin, the Indiana FSSA's director of communications, told WRTV Indianapolis. “This care is costly.”

The agency last year announced it wants to move older Hoosiers on Medicaid to a managed-care program that would increase the use of home- and community-based health care. The proposal would integrate the financing and delivery of care through an insurance company beginning in 2024. Opponents fear health-care providers and patients will receive fewer services, while supporters hail its ability to reduce costs.

As The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly explained in Sunday's edition, Indiana Medicaid spending is imbalanced. Of total long-term care spending, 81% goes to facilities such as nursing homes and just 19% is used for home- and community-based care. FSSA says this funding formula is unsustainable, noting at-home care is less expensive.

Some state lawmakers aren't convinced the agency's managed-care plan is right for patients. Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, and Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, authored bills this session to block more funding for home- and community-based care of the aged. Karickhoff's House Bill 1194 died in committee, but Messmer's Senate Bill 407 won Senate approval.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Tim Brown killed SB 407 last week.

“We have been talking about home- and community-based services for a long, long time. FSSA is finally moving forward and making the transition happen,” said Brown, R-Crawfordsville. “I am confident in the program.”

Messmer is not convinced of the proposal's efficacy. “I just don't trust the efforts of the state to privatize government programs,” the state senator said.

FSSA says its managed-care plan is the result of more than 200 meetings with stakeholders across the state and says it has been working on it for two years. But many legislators, operators of long-term care facilities, nursing home residents and their families question whether the move will save money or improve upon Indiana's Medicaid system.

Indiana's long-term care structure has for too long favored facility-based care. Hoosiers should have more home- and community-based health care options and more individual choice. FSSA and Gov. Eric Holcomb, who endorses the managed-care model, must make more of an effort over the next 12 months to convince lawmakers and Medicaid stakeholders of the plan's benefits before its proposed implementation in 2024.

FSSA's communications director told WRTV that a managed-care system will establish accountability and tie payment to health outcomes where Hoosiers receive Medicaid services, whether in a nursing facility or private home. Audits will be needed once the change is implemented to determine whether managed care saves money and helps more older Hoosiers remain in their homes.

Neither the state nor its Medicaid recipients can afford for a managed-care plan to fail because of doubts in its ability to deliver quality services and mistrust in government to do the right thing for older, infirm residents.