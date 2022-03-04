Vaper trail

One of the purposes of taxes is to disincentivize harmful behavior. In taxing tobacco, for example, the hope is that it will change behavior and provide revenue for smoking-cessation programs. And smoking is costly: 11,000 Hoosiers die prematurely each year from cigarette smoking, and another 1,400 perish as a result of secondhand exposure.

So, why has Indiana's legislature taken the counterintuitive approach by making vaping more fiscally appealing, particularly to teens?

Senate Bill 382, approved by the Senate on March 1, would cut the 25% tax charged to wholesalers for closed-system cartridges such as Juul devices to 15%. As of Thursday afternoon, the bill was in a conference committee between the House and Senate.

What's troubling here is what also alarms us about gun permits: What's the rationale?

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, calls the rate cut a “technical correction.” Last year, the legislature approved the higher rate that would start this July.

Indiana's smoking rate is among the highest in the nation, and “health and business groups have tried for years to get an increase to Indiana's cigarette tax,” wrote The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly.

Holdman said the language is the result of yearlong negotiations to bring “tax parity” between open and closed systems. Open vaping systems are refillable while closed systems are pre-filled and disposable.

Rather than change behavior by taxing a product that is generating a well-founded fear in organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Indiana is making happy one of the biggest lobbyists in the state – Altria, formerly known as Philip Morris.

Altria has a stake in Juul. It was also the sixth biggest spender in Indiana between 2016 and 2020, promoting its brand to the tune of $1,274,728, according to an Indianapolis Star report.

Two challenges have sprung from this bill: lost revenue and long-term health.

The rate reduction on closed system cartridges will reduce annual revenue collections by an estimated $1.6 million to $2.8 million, beginning in the fiscal year 2023, according to the latest Legislative Service Agency analysis.

In the long term, we're still grappling with how vaping affects the human body, most especially for teenagers. A 2020 Indiana Youth Survey showed that 18% of 11th graders and 23% of 12th graders in northeast Indiana reported vaping during the month.

A 2018 Truth Initiative study published in Tobacco Control found that among current youth and young adult Juul users, nearly two-thirds did not know the product always contains nicotine. Youth are reporting signs of severe dependence, “such as inability to concentrate in class, using an e-cigarette upon waking and using e-cigarettes at night after waking with a craving,” according to the anti-tobacco organization Truth Initiative.

The negative impact associated with vaping is why we praised Indianapolis Public Schools for joining Fort Wayne Community Schools and several other Indiana districts, including East Allen and Smith-Green, in a tort case against Juul. It alleges Juul of preying on teens with a product that is physically and psychologically harmful.

Schools get it. Why don't our legislators?