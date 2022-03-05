Leadership beyond the basketball court

On Thursday, Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team downed the University of Illinois Chicago in front of 2,135 at the Coliseum. That's 10 wins in a row, but more importantly, the 'Dons are two wins from a Horizon Conference tourney championship and an automatic bid to March Madness.

In a little more than a month, the Mastodons have gone from a 6-6 conference record to the No. 2 seed in the league tourney. An amazing turnaround that, no doubt, earned coach Jon Coffman the league's coach of the year honors.

For Coffman, this is quite a change from 1998, when he made a “financially irresponsible decision that would change my life and hopefully others along the way,” he wrote in a November 2020 essay for Fort Wayne magazine. At 24, Coffman left a finance career in San Francisco to coach for a four-digit salary at Division III Emory & Henry in the Appalachian Mountains of southwest Virginia.

He was an assistant to Bob Johnson, a small college legend whose coaching tree includes several current Division I leaders. But the young Coffman was coached by “Coach J,” a studious former Army Ranger who survived a helicopter crash in Vietnam, on what it means to lead young people.

“In addition to coaching basketball...and being athletic director, (Johnson) taught a literature course on classic books. It was not uncommon for coach to tell me to drop everything, read a 300-page book and meet him on his deck that evening to discuss it over beers. It might be an athletically related book, but most often they were on leadership, history or politics.”

It's why it shouldn't surprise people that Coffman has a life skill and leadership program with skill-building exercises from etiquette to organizing a social justice education series and voter registration challenge.

On a 2018 trip to Italy, players presented a lesson on the Duomo Cathedral, the world's largest Gothic cathedral. Other players delivered presentations about an assigned Italian landmark.

“I want our players to learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Coffman told the News-Sentinel at the time.

It is a skill that transcends the court. It's what makes Coffman and the program unique.

Best of luck, 'Dons. You've already made us proud.