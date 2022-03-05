The handwriting is on the wall ...

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs bills into law “in an all-caps block script,” the Indianapolis Star observed in 2019. It's a habit that must annoy state Sen. Jean Leising.

This session, the Oldenburg Republican authored Senate Bill 81, which would have mandated Indiana elementary schools to teach students how to write in cursive. She has introduced the same legislation for the past 10 years.

Not once in that time has her proposal received a hearing in the Senate Education Committee.

Teaching cursive writing became optional curriculum in 2011, when Indiana adopted the Common Core State Standards for education. Leising has fought to include cursive writing in Hoosier State educational standards ever since.

Indiana University neuroscientist Karin Harman James has studied the effects of printing, writing and keyboarding in the development of children's brains. She believes teaching young children how to write by hand is critical to how they eventually learn to read.

“These kinds of findings point to there being something really important about printing and potentially also about cursive,” James said in 2013. “They're both fine motor skills, so they might be equally important in understanding cognitive development in children.”

Sandra Wilde, a former Hunter College professor of childhood education, says it's the content of writing that counts, not the tool used.

“A hundred years ago, you needed to have good penmanship to get a good job,” she said after the Common Core Standards deemphasized instruction in cursive writing.

“Today, you need to know how to use technology. Cursive has fallen by the wayside with the realization that kids just don't need to have good handwriting anymore.”

Truth is, handwritten signatures today aren't required on many legal documents. Between March and August of 2020, 89% of homebuyers and 84% of refinancers e-signed their closing disclosures and documents, according to closing data firm Closing Corp.

Sen. Leising's cursive crusade, however, remains undeterred. Another decade of handwriting advocacy wouldn't surprise us.