Moratorium extension a lifesaver

Indiana's oldest and largest consumer and environmental advocacy organization Tuesday called for Gov. Eric Holcomb to extend the state's utility disconnection moratorium. For some Hoosiers, it could be a matter of life or death.

The disconnection moratorium protects households receiving or otherwise qualified for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program from utility shutoffs between Dec. 1 and March 15. The Citizens Action Coalition in Indianapolis says the processing of applications is backlogged owing to a “significant” increase in Hoosiers seeking assistance with the cost of rising utility bills.

If the disconnection moratorium isn't extended past March 15, bill assistance likely won't be processed in time to prevent many households from being left in the cold. That has Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor concerned.

Heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes. Local fire departments annually respond to an estimated average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment, the National Fire Protection Association said in January 2021. These fires result in about 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries and $1.1 billion in property damage each year.

Eighty-one percent of home heating fire deaths – an estimated 405 – are caused by stationary or portable space heaters.

O'Connor, the fire department's public information officer, said Fort Wayne firefighters saw an increase in fires caused by the use of alternative heating sources, such as electric or kerosene heaters, between 2020 and 2021. He said the cause of the spike in fires – from two in 2020 to seven in 2021 – covers the spectrum, from faulty engineering to economics.

“If I had to guess why we saw the uptick in 2021, I would wager that it was because of (the) economic downturn, especially in service-sector jobs,” O'Connor said. “Folks were losing their incomes as restaurants closed and then subsequently were not able to pay their utility bills.”

The Citizens Action Coalition says gubernatorial action is needed to ensure the utility arrearages incurred during the home-heating season don't trigger mass utility disconnections and more home fires caused by space heaters.

“Stories are being told almost daily about Hoosiers struggling to pay their higher-than-normal utility bills, while trying to keep food on the table and a roof over their head,” Citizens Action Coalition director Kerwin Olson said. “No one should be forced to choose between feeding their families and heating their homes.”

Besides extending the disconnection moratorium, Olson called upon the governor to establish a “Utility Affordability Task Force” with the stated goal of ensuring all consumers have uninterrupted access to utility services. He recommends such a panel adopt these consumer protections:

• Allow longer and flexible payment plans based on the customer's ability to pay.

• Eliminate down payment requirements on utility payment plans.

• Halt requirements for disconnected customers to pay the full arrearage amount before reconnecting.

• Prohibit utilities from imposing late fees and engaging in negative credit reporting.

• Stop customer deposit requirements, as well as minimum balances for prepaid utility service customers.

Holcomb should extend the winter disconnection moratorium by at least three months. It would be disgraceful for Indiana to allow utilities to stop service for consumers still awaiting assistance after filing an on-time application.

And Holcomb should seriously consider forming a Utility Affordability Task Force. Hoosiers need to know the reasons for the heating affordability crisis many face and find solutions that will lead to affordable monthly utility bills for all consumers.