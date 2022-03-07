Five questions for Ann Livschiz

1 As someone who has studied and written about Russia, what should Americans understand about the relationship between Russians and Ukrainians? At one point, the region was called “Little Russia,” right?

Russia absorbed Ukraine through imperial expansion. The erasure of Ukrainian culture and national identity was a key component; it included characterizing Ukrainians as “little Russians.” The establishment of Ukraine as an independent state after the collapse of the Soviet Union was a culmination of both centuries-long dreams and hard work. The success of Ukrainian nation-building has been a source of pride for many Ukrainians.

Russians and Ukrainians lived side by side both in Russia and in Ukraine. But Russia's invasion has severely damaged this relationship. The invasion has been accompanied by official rhetoric that negates Ukraine as a distinct culture and nation. Popular support for Russian military action by people in Russia has required minimizing or denying the suffering of people in Ukraine. Some of the rhetoric on the Russian side emphasizes how “before” Ukrainians and Russians lived side by side as brothers, betraying a longing for a time when Ukrainians were content not focusing on Ukrainian culture and national identity, contrasting it to present day when Ukrainians seem to resent being invaded, bombed and refuse to accept that they would just be better off “together.”

2 Ukraine is one the world's largest exporters of grain, sits on the third-largest natural gas reserves in Europe and is positioned along the Black Sea. What would a Kremlin-controlled Ukraine mean for Vladimir Putin's financial and political wealth?

Russia is extremely rich in natural resources, but is economically underdeveloped – a situation Putin has not corrected. And Putin is already wealthy beyond measure. So Putin's quest to correct the “historical wrong” – the way he characterizes the establishment of Ukraine as an independent state – is not driven by desire for resources and wealth, but a more ideological and harder-to-quantify desire for power.

Vast resources are being sunk into the invasion. Devastation is wrought on Ukraine. The continued resistance of Ukrainians to Russian occupation will mean that even if Russia's military campaign is successful, occupation will be a costly endeavor. This all means that enrichment opportunities are going to be further diminished.

It is clear Putin did not expect the widespread condemnation and severity of sanctions. So if Putin's campaign in Ukraine is successful (still a big if), it is unlikely to earn him new supporters inside or outside of Russia. But there will be people who have been and will continue to celebrate his brutality as an awesome expression of his power.

3 Putin wants to increase Russia's sphere of influence. How would this modern rendition compare with the old Eastern Bloc?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is about Russian pre-revolutionary imperial ambition to re-create Russia with the widest territorial reach. While some of the official Russian posturing frames this as a concern about encroachment of NATO and need for a “buffer zone” – the justifications for the Soviet Union's need for what became known as the Eastern Bloc – fundamentally this is about denying that Ukraine is a legitimate independent state with its own national identity.

Russia's relationship with other post-Soviet states or former members of the Eastern Bloc depends on many factors, including the success of Russia to support right-wing, pro-Russia politicians in those countries. But this invasion has tested some of those seemingly solid relationships. Even countries assumed to be Putin's supporters (with the notable exception of Belarus) have either been relatively quiet or, like Hungary, made it clear they will not block any EU measures to sanction Russia. Russia's historic role of feeling entitled to have a say in the foreign policy of many of its neighbors has created long-standing grievances, and now as Russia is losing its aura of invincibility, even some of Putin's allies may see this as an opportunity to limit Russia's influence.

4 A 2020 Moscow Times poll showed that 80% of respondents wanted Russia to be partners with the West (just 10% wanted to be “friends”). A sociologist opined this was a result of “mass fatigue of foreign policy confrontation” and Putin's willingness to fight anyone. Will this war trigger an “Arab Spring”-like moment in Russia?

That poll is only two years old, but what a remarkable artifact of a bygone (including pre-COVID) time! There is virtually no danger of an Arab Spring-like moment in Russia.

The Russian state has been systematically destroying not just existing oppositional or simply critical of the status quo organizations within Russia, but the citizens' ability to protest.

A week into the invasion, the state has shut down all independent news and radio stations. Despite that, we are seeing courageous people coming out on the streets, most only to be arrested quickly. But they are a tiny fraction of the population, and one that, for the time being, Putin can safely ignore. Furthermore, “Arab Spring” or any of the “color revolutions” are viewed in Russia both by the state but also by the majority of its citizens not as manifestations of people's desire for freedom and reform, but rather as examples of internal destabilization, disunity and damage to the country, so it would be difficult to successfully articulate the need for such events as a positive for Russia.

5 Some right-wing commentators in the United States have cast Putin as the defender of traditional values such masculinity, conventional family norms and Christianity. Do you believe this is an organic response or one that may be talking points from the Kremlin?

This is very much a response to Russian propaganda aimed at the West, so it is a narrative Russia has invested a lot of resources into by cultivating (i.e. funding) individuals and groups who can help articulate a pro-Russia and especially pro-Putin narrative in the Western media and Western political discourse. And that narrative – the contrast between the decaying West (because of tolerance – tolerance being a bad word here – of feminism, LGBTQ rights, the BLM movement, etc.) and “traditional Russia” posited as the last defender of Western civilization, is something that also resonates with a significant part of the population of Russia.

This rhetoric has been weaponized for a wide range of domestic policy battles, including efforts to protect women and children from domestic violence. (Sample counterargument: It's a cover to extract children from traditional families and hand them over to “the gays.”) But we also have to look at the factors that have made groups in the West so welcoming of this narrative: The right is fighting back against political, cultural, and social forces of progress and against democratic institutions, and are open to support for their cause from anywhere.