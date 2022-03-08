Money well spent

It's counterintuitive for one to be happy about paying taxes, even if the benefit from that burden is obvious. When it comes to taxes for emergency services, the best hope is that you never have to call for paramedics and firefighters, but if you do, that professionals are available.

And that is what's at stake as an expansion of the Northeast Fire Territory comes to a final vote later this month. Public hearings on the proposal are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 16 at the Fundergong Community Building in Grabill.

The change would add Leo-Cedarville and Scipio Township to the existing fire and EMS territory of Grabill, Springfield Township and Cedar Creek Township.

In a March 6 story, The Journal Gazette's Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported that Leo-Cedarville now gets fire and emergency medical services through a contract with the territory, and Scipio has an informal agreement with the Northeast Fire Territory, which serves an estimated 9,200 people.

“Although the plan seems simple, some residents familiar with it say the two new municipalities would result in nearly doubling the proposed fire territory's budget from $1.8 million to more than $3.1 million,” Salter Rodriguez wrote.

It looks monstrous, but let's unpack this issue.

We celebrate population growth, but that also means a need to expand services. Leo-Cedarville has grown approximately 10% since 2010. So has Grabill. That level of growth is expected to continue.

The number of 911 calls has increased from 1,459 in 2020 to 1,664 in 2021.

With expansion come staffing considerations. As we noted with the East Central Fire/EMS Protection Territory in December, Hoosiers in suburban and rural areas can no longer look to volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel as the backbone of departments, not when people expect 24-hour availability. The time commitment for training and service is far more than it was a generation ago.

Volunteerism is down across the county, so the numbers, even locally, are not there, said Northeast Fire Chief Chad Jacobs. “When you look at the budget increase, the majority of it is to increase personnel,” he said during a call Monday.

Currently, Northeast Fire and EMS has 82 people on its roster: 15 full-time, including Jacobs, assistant Chris Childress and one administrative assistant. The rest are split between part-timers and paid-on-call.

Adding staff is another problem for Jacobs and Childress – the supply of potential personnel is thinner than the demand. Northeast Fire and EMS is competing for talent against other departments and territories. And adding staff is a costly endeavor.

While the salary for an EMT or paramedic can range from $45,000 to $55,000, the benefits can add $20,000 per year. Then add training, uniforms and other ancillary expenses to keep a first-responder ready.

As residents of Leo-Cedarville, Jacobs and Childress aren't thrilled with having their tax rates increase. They understand the concerns. But as professionals, they have insight that ought to be considered.

“We're in the business of being prepared,” Jacobs said.

Are the people of northeast Allen County?