No slumlords

A bipartisan bill allowing sheriff sales on foreclosed properties to be conducted online likely will end up on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. And with two common-sense amendments, House Bill 1048 could help local governmental entities collect the taxes they're owed.

Authored by state Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville, HB 1048 originally proposed granting counties the ability to conduct online sheriff sales, making it easier for out-of-state landlords to buy foreclosed properties.

State Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis, offered an amendment: a “slumlord provision,” Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, called it. It would ban landlords with ongoing housing code violations against them or those delinquent in paying taxes from buying foreclosed properties.

“If you can't abide by these basic rules, we probably shouldn't let you come and buy more property at a government auction of property until you get right with the state and get right with the city,” Moed told WFYI-FM Indianapolis last week.

Moed's amendment was adopted Jan. 26, and HB 1048 passed the House 87-3.

In the Senate, Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, proposed another amendment. It requires sheriff sale bidders to sign a statement that they don't owe delinquent taxes or other costs on real property and aren't buying property as an agent for a person not eligible to participate in a sheriff sale.

Mishler's amendment was adopted Feb. 22, and HB 1048 won unanimous approval from the Senate on March 1. It awaits a vote in the House for final approval.

Indiana's primary tenant-landlord law was enacted in 1881 and has remained mostly unchanged for more than a century, said Keith Lerch, attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Indianapolis office. The law was amended in 2002 to clarify aspects of the tenant-landlord relationship and improve housing conditions for tenants.

Today tenants are provided “a summary of tenant obligations,” such as using the rented home and its appliances in a reasonable manner, keeping the premises clean, and complying with all health and housing codes, as well as with the landlord's rules.

Landlords also receive “a summary of the landlord's obligations.” They include delivering a premises in safe, clean condition; complying with health and housing codes; and, if provided, maintaining a safe electrical, plumbing, sanitary and heating system.

HB 1048, if passed, would help ensure that bad landlords aren't able to acquire more property and cause more damage to low-income renters. Supporters say moving sheriff sales online would make it easier to buy foreclosed property, making the “slumlord” prohibition necessary.

“It's really outrageous that someone can come in and do that,” Moed told WFYI-FM. “This would definitely say that they would not be allowed to participate in the sheriff sale.”

HB 1048 would help stop property owners who aren't paying taxes and fees or keeping properties up to code from buying more homes or apartments. That goal is shared by advocates of low-income Hoosiers and government entities. The legislation should earn even more bipartisan support in the House and the governor's signature at the end of the session.