Like a revenant from Celtic folklore, Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz's bill that would repeal Indiana's gun-carry permits rose from the grave late last week before winning the approval of the General Assembly on Tuesday.

What Gov. Eric Holcomb will do with the legislation is anyone's guess. If he signs it, he goes against State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who blamed outside influence and political posturing for the proposal. If he vetoes it, he risks riling conservatives of the state Republican Party.

Let's hope Holcomb kills it on principle. This is not how a bill should become law.

Smaltz's original proposal was House Bill 1077. It would have abolished state law requiring gun owners to obtain a license to carry their weapon, and allowed anyone not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm, such as a convicted felon, to carry a loaded handgun openly or concealed from sight, on one's person, in a handbag or in a vehicle's glove box.

But the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, passed a different version that maintained gun licensing after a contentious, eight-hour hearing in which Carter blasted lawmakers.

“It's often so easy to talk about your support for public safety, but if you choose to support this bill, you will not be supporting us,” the State Police superintendent told committee members.

Carter's admonishment didn't stop Republicans from calling a conference committee March 2 and stripping the language from Senate Bill 209, which dealt with drug schedules, to insert the language from Smaltz's HB 1077. Lawmakers applied the same cut-and-paste procedure and again moved the contents to HB 1296, which was originally a medical claims bill.

Democrats and a few Republicans criticized the GOP's quick-change process during a Senate Rules Committee vote on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reported. They asked why their colleagues ignored the work of the Senate Judiciary Committee and moved the language of Smaltz's proposal between bills – twice.

The General Assembly's cut-and-paste mechanism is not uncommon to that body, but its use doesn't make it right. A “vehicle bill” that strips one bill and inserts into it new, unrelated language circumvents the committee structure and confuses Hoosiers wanting to follow a bill's progress through the legislature.

The day after the State Police superintendent chided the Senate Judiciary Committee, the governor said, “I stand behind Superintendent Carter 110%. Those were his words. He is a passionate leader. He cares, as I do, deeply about not just his colleagues and cohorts, but citizens. And I would never ask him to curtail his passion.”

Let's hope Holcomb continues supporting Carter and vetoes the new HB 1296 due to safety concerns for law enforcement officers. Smaltz's proposal eliminates the database of legal gun carriers. Indiana State Police Maj. Rob Simpson testified in opposition to the bill in January, telling lawmakers the agency has stopped more than 10,000 people who are not allowed to carry a firearm from getting a gun license.

If that doesn't move the governor, Holcomb should veto HB 1296 on the principle that legislators should not employ the use of a strip-and-insert mechanism when committee votes don't go their way.