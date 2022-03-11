Bidding blunder

Fort Wayne Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked a question of the city's deputy director of redevelopment Tuesday, and the Indiana State Board of Accounts surely will want the answer.

Why didn't Fort Wayne seek bids on $5.6 million worth of public infrastructure work at the Electric Works site, and why wasn't this discussed before the work was started?

Jonathan Leist of the city redevelopment department had the unenviable task of asking the City Council on Tuesday to reimburse Electric Works developer RTM Ventures for infrastructure work that's 75% completed and wasn't advertised for bids.

Leist said the economic development agreement the City Council OK'd in November 2020 included a clause that the city would tackle the public infrastructure or reimburse RTM Ventures for having the work done. Those mostly finished projects include replacement of existing water and sewer lines in the right of way surrounding Electric Works; a new stormwater sewer line; and repairs to Broadway and Jones, College, Swinney and Wall streets.

“In this case, because there was a miscommunication, (the public infrastructure projects) were not publicly bid, they were not advertised in the newspaper, but we do have access to the bid tabs, and they were competitively bid,” said Leist, noting that multiple companies submitted bids.

In Indiana, any public project costing more than $150,000 must go through a bidding requirement. Specifications must be developed. A public notice no more than six weeks before the date of receiving bids must be published in the local newspaper. Bids must be opened publicly and awarded to the lowest responsible and responsible bidder.

None of this occurred before RTM Ventures spent $5.6 million on infrastructure near Electric Works.

RTM Ventures' work so far will be reimbursed through four annual payments of about $1.4 million from the local income tax-economic development fund. The $5.6 million will be gradually paid back to the local income tax-economic development fund over 13 years by the development's participation fees to the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, a nonprofit community development agency.

The first $1.4 million payment needed to be appropriated by the City Council, but the remaining payments will be approved within the redevelopment department, Deputy Controller Valerie Ahr told council members. Jon Bomberger, an attorney helping with the Electric Works project, said the situation has been corrected, and the remaining public infrastructure work will be publicly bid.

It must be. And the city redevelopment department needs to spend more time and attention overseeing the Electric Works site.

We're having a hard time swallowing Leist's “miscommunication” excuse, considering Fort Wayne has been a state leader in quality-of-place improvements for at least the last 15 years, and RTM Ventures boasts being involved in projects totaling more than $1 billion. Both parties should be familiar with the procedures and rules of Indiana's public project bidding statutes.

Electric Works will welcome its first tenant, Fort Wayne Community Schools' Amp Lab STEAM school, in August. The remainder of Phase 1, including the Union Street Market, will open in the fall. Covering 10 buildings and more than 750,000 square feet, Phase 1 will include a mix of office space, retail and entertainment, health care, education, and public and event space.

A public-private project of this size and scope deserves the transparency the state's public bidding statutes require. “Miscommunication” is a lousy way to explain cost overruns to taxpayers or more wrong bidding procedures to the State Board of Accounts.