Rediscovering Depression-era projects

Crews doing maintenance at a Mishawaka golf course last week discovered stonework from the Works Progress Administration, the Depression-era social program that employed 8.5 million Americans between 1935 and 1943.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told the South Bend Tribune an island, stone bridge, cobblestone paths and a fork of a creek were unearthed at Eberhart-Petro Golf Course by workers with the St. Joseph County Drainage Board.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the WPA by executive order on May 6, 1935. “It was part of his New Deal plan to lift the country out of the Great Depression by reforming the financial system and restoring the economy to pre-Depression levels,” History.com editors wrote in July 2017.

The WPA employed mostly unskilled men to carry out public works infrastructure projects. They built more than 4,000 schools, 130 hospitals, about 9,000 miles of sewer lines, 29,000 bridges and 150 airfields. They repaired 280,000 miles of road and planted 24 million trees.

WPA workers in Fort Wayne constructed the Foster Park Pavilion No. 3 in 1938 and a pavilion at Memorial Park in 1941. Between 1935 and '36, what was then Baer Field airport saw $311,058.42 in improvements, including pavement, lighting upgrades and radio equipment.

These projects, built by our relatives, fill us with pride. But many of the men and women who worked for the WPA considered their $41.57 monthly wage a government handout. They worked hard but felt embarrassed for “being on the dole.”

Mishawaka's mayor is planning a plaque to mark the golf course stonework and honor those local residents who laid it.

“This is one-of-a-kind, a unique feature,” Wood told the Tribune. “These things are a treasure, built by Mishawaka citizens who were trying to put food on their tables.”

Every community should follow Wood's lead and recognize the local residents who worked for the WPA. The buildings, bridges and millions of trees they left for us to enjoy were the original quality-of-place improvements.