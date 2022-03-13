Hoosiers' unequal futures

In a country that wrestles with the idea of equality, a disturbing yet familiar pattern was discovered in demographic research gathered by Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

In the March-April edition of the Indiana Business Research Center's INContext, senior demographer Matt Kinghorn, using data from 2018, details the growing divide in life expectancy between Indiana counties. In less than 40 years, the difference between counties has grown from a fissure to a canyon.

“In 1984, Kinghorn begins, “the life expectancy at birth for residents of Hamilton County was 1.1 years longer than for those living in Scott County. As of 2018, the gap between these two has grown to nearly nine years.”

“Hamilton County's life expectancy of 81.8 in 2018 is roughly two years greater than runner-up Monroe County (79.9), while Scott County's mark of 72.9 is more than a year below Wayne County, holder of Indiana's second-lowest life expectancy at 74.3.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana ranked 39th in life expectancy 2018. Hawaii, California, New York, Minnesota and Connecticut were in the top five and all over 80 years.

Allen County and the state share the same life expectancy rate – 77.1 years. However, Allen County had had a life expectancy rate of 78.9 years a little more than a decade ago. Among Northeast Indiana counties, only Huntington had a lower life expectancy at 77. Steuben's 79.1 and Whitley's 79 were the highest.

We get it: a year here or there doesn't cause much concern for the average person. But when you break it down by census tract, which the INContext article didn't do, the level of disparity is, in a word, horrific.

Two tracts from the CDC highlight the gulf in life expectancy. Based on 2020 data, in one area of Aboite between I-69 and Scott Road, the average life expectancy is 86.8 years.

In Tract 020, in Wayne Township, bracketed between Broadway and South Calhoun, one can expect to live 70.5 years. A bordering census tract that includes neighborhoods such as Illsley Place and Oakdale has a life expectancy rate of 78.7 years.

Before the pandemic, the big three killers nationally in order were: cardiovascular disease, cancer and accidents, according to the CDC. COVID quickly overtook accidents. Comorbidities within communities of color contributed to the disparity in COVID deaths between whites and Blacks.

“If we think of life expectancy as the ultimate measure of health disparities, this split between Aboite Township and southeast Fort Wayne is stark,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“The fact that we have children born into local census tracts who have a lower life expectancy than if they were born into the countries of the (Southern Hemisphere) should be a wake-up call for our leaders.”

It's difficult not to look at this and think about structural racism and the ever-growing socioeconomic division.

Lifestyles and choices – particularly the abuse of opioids and other illicit substances – had a profound effect on Indiana's life expectancy numbers, said Dr. Shaun Grannis, Regenstrief Institute's Vice President for Data and Analytics.

The rising mortality rate for Hoosiers in the 20-to-44 age and in the 45-65 age range helped bring down the life expectancy measure by 0.6 years between 2012 and 2018, which coincides with the opioid crisis. During the same time frame, Wayne County, hit hard by the opioid epidemic, had its mortality rate drop nearly 3 years in the 20-to-44 and 45-65 age range.

However, Dr. Grannis also pointed out that disparities in life expectancy can be attributed to problems outside of one's influence, including food deserts, where fast food is abundant and fresh food scarce. Other factors include insufficient green space, the shortage of health care and inadequate health insurance. Stress and other mental health issues can take years off one's life.

We know that public policy can only go so far. But this appalling disparity between the wealthier and the disadvantaged, as well as whites and people of color has a foundation in unequal access to health care.

“I hope,” Blakeman said, “our community decides these differences are not just part of life but something that deserves remedy and sufficiently funded interventions centered on the people who call these places home and not the well-intentioned actions of outsiders who often think they know more than those living there.”