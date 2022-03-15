Only force will end Russia's aggression

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it and he meant it. Truth be told, it was something that needed to be said.

So far, the Biden-Harris administration's response to the invasion of Ukraine has been to follow the Democratic playbook for a geopolitical crisis: be nice to the bad guy and ask the bad guy to be nice back. Talks with Iran to reinstate U.S. participation in the joint nuclear deal, as negotiated by the Russians, that are reportedly nearing completion are a good example of this strategy.

The U.S. has a great deal of responsibility for the situation in Ukraine. According to Brookings.edu; “In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, the United States, Russia, and Britain committed 'to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine' and 'to refrain from the threat or use of force' against the country. Those assurances played a key role in persuading the Ukrainian government in Kyiv to give up what amounted to the world's third largest nuclear arsenal.”

Basically, when Ukraine surrendered its nuclear defenses, it became dependent on the signers of the memorandum for its national security.

Make no mistake: President Vladimir Putin has a vision to restore his Mother Russia to the prominence of the former USSR, and it does not stop with taking Ukraine.

For the record, Graham said, “Only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

Michael Klecka

Fort Wayne

Training vital component of permitless carry

I have resisted commenting on gun permits, but feel I have to clarify some misunderstanding of the intent of the Second Amendment.

I have been an NRA and CMP master firearms instructor and instructor trainer for more than 30 years. I am not necessarily against armed civilians in public, but supporters of Indiana House Bill 1077 like to focus on one aspect of the Second Amendment text: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The first part says, “A well-regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state...,” which is usually not given any consideration.

In 1792, shortly after the ratification of our Constitution, the Militia Act established how state militias would be organized and financed. It was not the National Guard as we know it today.

Remember the term “minuteman”? Those were the armed civilians, farmers, shopkeepers, et. al., of the Revolution ready to go at a minute's notice to defend home and country. That was the militia. In the 18th-century vernacular, well-regulated meant “well trained,” like a well-regulated watch or machine or engine. Training was the key to effective readiness for those who qualified to be in the militia.

The component missing in HB 1077 from a constitutional perspective is training. If we are to have unsupervised carry in public, the least we can do is be certain they are well-trained in safe handling and legal deployment.

In my many years living with firearms and the public use of them, I have witnessed scores of incidents of unsafe handling and carry situations. There is an old saying from the days before the permit system when carrying a pistol was common: An armed society is a polite society. I agree but think a training requirement should be part of carrying in public. It is irresponsible and naive not to do so.

Jeff Ott

South Whitley