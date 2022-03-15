If you're enrolled in Allen County's emergency notification system, you can expect a text message today.

As part of a statewide drill, the National Weather Service will test tornado warnings between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The tests will trigger Allen County's emergency notification system and send messages through home or work telephones and cellular devices. Those tests should serve as a reminder that now is the time to come up with a plan for what your family will do in the event of a real weather emergency.

Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week coincides with the 40th anniversary of perhaps the worst weather emergency in recent Fort Wayne history: the great flood of 1982. About 3,000 residents in the Nebraska neighborhood area and another 6,000 along the Maumee River were evacuated between March 13 and 16. Thousands of volunteers, mostly students, filled and stacked more than 1 million sandbags along city dikes, saving the Pemberton Drive area from an estimated $25 million in additional damage.

The first thing you should do in putting together your emergency weather plan is to assemble blankets, pillows, food, bottled water, flashlights and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries so you'll be able to stay informed of changing weather conditions.

Your plan should include where you'll go when a tornado warning is issued. The best place is in one of the innermost rooms of your home, away from windows and doors. If you have no interior rooms in your home, climb in a bathtub and cover your head with pillows or blankets.

If you're caught outside, a car is not a safe place to be in a tornado. Get inside a well-constructed building, but if that's not possible, find a low-lying area and sit on the ground with your legs folded in front of you, your elbows on your legs and your hands clasped over your head.

You can sign up for emergency and weather alerts at the Allen County government website, allencounty.us. Log on there and scroll down until you see the “Swift911 Notification” box on the right side of your screen. Click on the box.

From there you will fill in the required fields. You have to give your name, address and a phone number.

Tornadoes are violent, rotating cylinders of air that can reach speeds of more than 300 mph. They can be a mile wide and leave a path of destruction 50 miles long.

Tornadoes can appear suddenly with little warning, so minutes, or even seconds, can mean the difference between life and death. A tornado can move several miles in a matter of minutes, so the time to move to your safe place is as soon as you hear or see the warning.

Among the strongest tornadoes to strike Fort Wayne occurred May 26, 2001. At 5:45 p.m., an F2 twister touched down in the parking lot of Northcrest Shopping Center on Coliseum Boulevard. It flipped over cars and damaged the roofs and windows of the mall and a nearby business before crossing Clinton Street and hitting the former Damon's Restaurant, peeling off part of its roof and overturning a vehicle in the parking lot.

The tornado lifted temporarily, then touched down again in the Papermill Bluff subdivision on Saint Joe Center Road. Several homes sustained minor to moderate damage and two houses were severely damaged, including roofs being removed and outside walls collapsing. Additional tree and structure damage occurred on the campus of Concordia Seminary, where the funnel dissipated.

Today's weather alert tests will be only a drill. Sign up to receive emergency alerts at allencounty.us and practice what to do in the event of a weather emergency with your family. The next time tornado warnings are sent, the danger likely will be real.