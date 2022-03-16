US is abandoning people of Ukraine

On March 15, 1939, Adolf Hitler browbeat and intimidated the flustered Czech president into agreeing to a German takeover to supposedly safeguard the peace and security of Central Europe.

How'd that work out? 60 million dead?

Czechoslovakian independence had been guaranteed by treaties, but their word meant nothing.

In 1994 the U.S., Russia and United Kingdom provided security assurances to Ukraine. Additionally, they reiterated they would deal with one another as full and equal partners and that relations among their countries must be conducted on the basis of respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each nation. Obviously, this means nothing.

Russia has invaded with bullets, bombs and missiles. There are dead innocents, and the world stands by – again.

The world follows our lead.

Well, President Biden, what will it be? Stand and fight? Or live on our knees?

So far, the answer has been on our knees.

Ukraine has made its choice: stand and fight. God bless and protect the Ukrainian people: We certainly won't.

Stephen R. Jahrsdoerfer

Fort Wayne

Garbage issues detract from city's attractiveness

So many projects have been proposed, designed or built to create a more inviting, productive and “attractive” city - one that will draw others to our community. Except for one thing: the trash problem.

After the wind storm in the early hours of March 6, recycling bins, which had not been emptied for three cycles, blew over, causing recycling trash to be strewn throughout roads, yards and driveways. It was everywhere. This was not only unsightly, but hours were spent collecting it as it was unpleasant.

We pay our utility bill every month as so many of us do, and have one question: Is there ever going to be an end to this trash problem? All the trash blown about should have never happened.

Attractive? Think again.

Becky Hilkey

Fort Wayne

Wrong to publish views of Russia apologist

I was surprised and disappointed The Journal Gazette decided to publish a letter defending Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

It was surprising you would publish a letter defending a tyrant committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Russian forces are making war on defenseless civilians, killing men, women and children indiscriminately. They are using incendiary rockets and cluster bombs to destroy apartment buildings, schools, markets and hospitals.

It was disappointing you gave a platform to repeat the lies Putin is using to justify this invasion.

First, there is not and never was an agreement between NATO and Russia to limit NATO membership at Germany's eastern border despite what James Baker and Putin claim. To be binding, any such agreement would have to be formally approved by the U.S. and NATO. It wasn't. Further, Ukraine was motivated to request NATO membership precisely because of Russian threats and military actions such as the illegal annexation of Crimea.

Second, the claim that Ukraine is run by the violent descendants of Nazis is a bald-faced lie. It's especially outrageous in view of the fact that President Volodymyr Zelensky is a Jew and many members of his family were killed by the Nazis. Putin's claim that Ukraine is run by Nazis would be laughable if it weren't believed and repeated by so many on the right.

It's never a good idea to write a letter based on something you heard from Tucker Carlson or read on some right-wing website. It's an even worse idea to publish such a letter.

James L. Silver

Fort Wayne