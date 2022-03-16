Your right to know

Protests are fundamental forms of political expression in the U.S. and around the world. Delivery of the protesters' message depends upon the presence of journalists, who inform the public.

This constitutional right, however, has been undermined by some in law enforcement, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.

In 2020, 142 journalists were arrested or detained when Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the country. Although that number declined in 2021, 56 arrests and detainments were documented in the U.S. through the end of November.

This week is Sunshine Week, established by the American Society of News Editors in 2005 to highlight open government. Data compiled by the Tracker, which has documented press freedom violations in the United States since 2017, shows that police abuse of journalists covering protests has become a problem, and one federal judge has taken notice.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright last month approved a settlement that prohibits Minnesota law enforcement from arresting, threatening to arrest, or using force against journalists.

The deal, approved Feb. 8, states the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Minnesota State Patrol cannot use chemical agents against journalists or seize or intentionally damage their recording equipment. A payment of $825,000 to the ACLU of Minnesota, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of several journalists, was agreed to in the settlement, as was additional training for law enforcement officers, the Department of Public Safety and State Patrol said in a joint statement.

“When journalists are kept from doing their job – the ability to report – because they've either been moved away from the scene, or kept away somehow in the detainment, or captured in a kettle and not allowed to keep recording, it affects their ability to tell the story, to do what they have a right to do, which is both be there and be there to disseminate news,” the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker's managing editor, Kirstin McCudden, told Voice of America.

You, too, have the right to information from the government. In its simplest terms, freedom of information is the right to know what your government is doing – how it spends your tax dollars, how it creates and implements policy, how it makes decisions that affect you.

If you want a copy of the Fort Wayne city budget, for example, you have the right to walk into City Hall and ask for it – and the city has to give it to you, or it must explain why it cannot.

If you request a public record of a governmental entity in person, that entity has 24 hours to respond to your request. If you make the request by mail, it has seven days.

In considering your request, the government office can't ask why you want the information. It can't even ask who you are. If all you want to do is examine a document, you have the right to do that in the office.

President James Madison was a champion of the elimination of secrecy in government, which is an issue that's becoming more important to highlight with each passing year. Journalism and the concept of truth have been under attack in the U.S. and across the globe, so it's important not to lose sight of the primacy of the First Amendment in American society.

Better demonstrating its commitment to a free and unfettered press should be of fundamental importance to all in government service.