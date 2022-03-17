Bright, healthy idea

Show of hands: Who among you forgot to set your clocks forward one hour before bed this past Saturday and were early for church the next morning?

Don't be embarrassed. Dozens of Fort Wayne area families likely got an early start. Daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. Sunday. It forced about 2 billion people worldwide to change the time on their watches, and spurred a rare unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate Tuesday to make DST permanent across all 50 states next year.

“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles – that is what we get with permanent daylight saving time,” Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, co-sponsor of the bill, told the Associated Press.

The bipartisan bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, requires approval from the House.

Indiana started its observance of DST in 2006, though most U.S. states adopted the practice in 1966. The U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of daylight saving time and says it saves energy, prevents traffic accidents and reduces crime. Sleep experts say the health consequences of losing shuteye to DST outweigh any perceived value.

“There's really no reason we should continue to do this back and forth,” Erin Flynn-Evans, a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's Public Safety Committee, told USA Today this past November. “The negative health consequences and the negative effect on multi-vehicular crashes in the spring are just not worth it.”

Flynn-Evans' committee has plenty of evidence to support its conclusion:

• A 2020 study, published in the journal Current Biology, found the risk of traffic accidents increased by 6% in the U.S. during the spring transition to DST. Sleep experts say this could be caused by the lack of morning light during daylight saving time. Drivers are less alert in the morning dark. During DST, they also could be suffering from the cognitive impacts of sleep loss, including inattention and the tendency to take risks due to inability to perceive consequences.

• In a 2015 study published in Sleep Medicine, researchers in Finland compared the rate of stroke in more than 3,000 people during the week following a DST transition to the rate in nearly 12,000 people two weeks before or two weeks after the time change. They found the incidence of suffering a stroke was 8% higher during the first two days after the switch to DST from 2004 to 2013.

• A 2019 report published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine analyzed seven studies on DST and found a higher risk of heart attacks in the weeks following both the spring and fall time changes.

Should federal lawmakers in the House agree with their Senate colleagues and approve the Sunshine Protection Act, Indiana officials will need to reverse what was done in 2006 and petition the DOT to move the majority of the state from Eastern Time back to Central Time. Most Hoosiers are out of sync with their circadian rhythm – the internal clock that tells a person when to sleep and when to wake. Every person's internal clock naturally follows a 24-hour schedule with six to eight hours of sleep at night, Dr. Bhanu Kolla, a consultant for the center for sleep medicine at the Mayo Clinic, told USA Today in November.

On Eastern Standard Time, Hoosiers are artificially ahead an hour in relation to their biological clocks. Moving to a permanent observance of DST would put Indiana two hours ahead and at risk of the health consequences U.S. senators seek to reduce with the Sunshine Protection Act.

Regardless of Indiana's need, however, the evidence is clear: “Springing forward” the second Sunday in March and “falling back” the first Sunday in November isn't worth the health costs to America or the hassle of changing the clocks in our cars.