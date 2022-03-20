Care of vets must remain foremost as cuts debated

It's been nearly 18 years since the last time there was talk of closing the area's VA Medical Center on Lake Avenue.

Now a new plan would end surgeries and inpatient care and establish an outpatient clinic on the 27-acre site, which has $35.9 million in facility deficiencies and “space and structural constraints,” reports The Journal Gazette's Rosa Salter Rodriguez. This is in addition to $14 million in upgrades in 2018.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending that veterans needing overnight care be routed to VA facilities outside of Fort Wayne or that the VA contract with “community-based” hospitals.

The VA reports the Fort Wayne area has just fewer than 23,000 veterans enrolled in VA health services. The Fort Wayne facility serves the veteran population throughout northern Indiana. Marion would be closest for VA-administered inpatient services. It was built in 1995 on 105 acres.

The irony here is that Fort Wayne's private hospital success is what makes the VA's proposal plausible.

“There is quality capacity in the community with the ability to meet projected Veteran demand,” reports the VA's Asset and Infrastructure Review Committee. “Acute inpatient services will use community providers which will allow veterans to access VA-coordinated care in modern facilities close to home.”

While we've had our disagreements with Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, we respect his commitment to the medical center and veterans and agree with his assessment that it's too soon to decide whether this is a good or bad thing. Banks is already asking questions of VA Secretary Denis R. McDonough.

Much has happened since 2004, the last time the Lake Avenue center was recommended for closure.

The United States was already fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was committed to a global fight against terrorism.

“A towering $2.2 trillion of the estimated financial total accounts for future care that has already been set aside for military veterans,” according to a Brown University study ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The phrase “Thank you for your service” is ultimately expressed in how we take care of our veterans, particularly through the VA's medical system. When done correctly – and there have been notably dreadful exceptions reported in the media and in congressional hearings – the health care provided by the VA is a model for how the government can serve citizens.

A 2019 Veterans of Foreign Wars survey gave the VA positive feedback on the quality of care and accessibility. A 2020 study on surgical care reported by industry journal Patient Engagement HIT ranked VA health facilities as having equal or better quality to those delivered at other local, non-VA health care facilities.

The Lake Avenue center is just one of dozens of hospitals and clinics slated for closure. It's a fair consideration.

Constructed in 1949, the Lake Avenue center is deemed by its age and layout as unconducive for modern health care delivery, reports the Department of Veterans Affairs. Annual operations and maintenance are estimated at $2.3 million.

Also, demand is waning. Inpatient medical and surgical care services at the medical center are projected to decrease.

In the end, this decision must be about more than dollars. It needs to be about how we best serve veterans. To do less would be dishonorable.