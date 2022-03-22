Equitable plan

Tonight, the city of Fort Wayne will introduce to the City Council its plan on how to spend $50.8 million in federal pandemic relief. The complaint about how long it took to compose this plan and release it to the public can now be pardoned as consideration moves to the priorities laid out last week by Mayor Tom Henry.

Equity was promised, and it appears the administration is fulfilling that promise.

Recommendations for using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act includes improving mental and physical health, enhancing public infrastructure, boosting tourism and assisting small business.

The monies, laid out in a March 18 story by Rosa Salter Rodriguez, are broken out into four areas:

• $18.2 million will go to strengthening neighborhood infrastructure;

• $13.3 million will provide for “resilient” city government operations to “provide continuity and drive excellence”;

• $13 million is slotted for uses that will better residents' physical and mental health and build “strong and healthy communities”;

• $6.3 million will go to raising the city's profile and boosting the local economy.

It's not hyperbolic to state that the plan has generational changing potential, particularly in addressing the health inequities that the pandemic exposed. For example, in strengthening neighborhoods, the city's plan includes a new grocery store for the heart of the city's Southeast Quadrant.

While you can argue if it's the city's role to “incubate a full-service grocery,” there is no argument that “access to a neighborhood market can have a positive impact on health conditions, job opportunities, and well-being of the neighborhood.” The city does not have a definite timeline, but “we're hopeful to see progress this year,” John Perlich, the city's public information officer, wrote in an email.

Other health-related plans include investing in ways to make Fort Wayne more walkable, an activity that researchers say is beneficial to the body and the mind. The city wants to rejuvenate Franke Park, which includes relieving the traffic pressure surrounding the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and upgrading hiking and biking trails.

When it comes to city operations, the administration proposes allocating funds to strengthen and improve the city's technology infrastructure, as well as upgrade public safety technology and training.

A new city garage building project is listed as “tentative.”

As we have stated before, the city is to be commended for an innovative plan that would take several departments – including Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Traffic Operations departments – and house them in repurposed buildings along the Avenue of the Autos that once housed car dealerships owned by Tom Kelley. What could have cost $30 million – financed by a bond issue – can be done for around $15 million, with possibly another $2 million shaved off from the sale of land off East Coliseum Boulevard.

Perlich says the project is listed as tentative until council has the opportunity to review and approve the final plan.

“The garage funding was already presented to the council, and they have not yet taken action which is also why it is listed as tentative,” he wrote.

Tentative is a perplexing word in that the requirements on using ARPA funds have been accessible since last summer on the websites of the U.S. Department of Treasury, the State Board of Accounts and the National League of Cities. Surely, a decision on how to fund this warranted project – be it from ARPA or the general fund or a combination of both – could've been made. Council already authorized the property purchase by the redevelopment commission, but the bill did not reveal how this purchase would be funded. Last month, the city told the council it has the money available in the general fund.

Yet, if this is the stickiest point on the agenda, Fort Wayne residents can be satisfied that this federal manna will feed Fort Wayne for generations to come.