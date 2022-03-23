Airport taking off

Given that the world shut down two years ago because of a virulent virus, the progress made on renovations at Fort Wayne International Airport is especially welcome.

Part of the West Terminal opens Thursday. As the airport's director, Scott Hinderman, told the media, this $52 million project vaults the facility from the 1970s to today.

We'd like to believe that you don't judge a book by its cover, but we do. For out-of-towners flying into Fort Wayne, seeing a modern airport is a signal of progress. For those of us who live here, it's a sign that Fort Wayne is not a Rust Belt relic.

In Tuesday's Journal Gazette story highlighting the renovations, we reported that the West Terminal makeover, dubbed Project Gateway, will be followed by an East Terminal renovation and expansion project. That project is yet to be designed or bid – with an estimated cost between $60 million to $70 million – but officials hope those preliminary steps occur by the end of this year.

The East Terminal project will bring the airport up to 10 usable gates. No more walking across the tarmac – all aircraft will be accessed from the second floor.

“The East Terminal also will have new aircraft amenities,” the Journal Gazette's Rosa Salter Rodriquez reports, “a calming room for children who find the airport too stimulating, a mother's room to encourage discreet breastfeeding, another set of bathrooms and an indoor potty for service animals and a children's play area.”

We should see the finished work by 2025.

Renovations are coming at the right time, too. Growth has surpassed expectations with the number of people flying reaching 93% of pre-pandemic travel in 2019.

“We made projections and didn't think it would come back until 2025,” Hinderman recently told attendees at the Fort Wayne Rotary Club's weekly lunch meeting. “So, we are coming back fairly quickly.”

Fort Wayne's airport is recovering faster than all other Indiana airports, including those in Indianapolis, South Bend and Evansville. It's also ahead of national averages.

Yet another sign that Fort Wayne is prospering.