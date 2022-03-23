Benevolence growing amid pandemic

The World Happiness Report marked its 10th anniversary Friday. It's a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which reports on survey data from people in 150 countries.

The 2022 edition found unexpected good news resulting from another year of COVID: a worldwide surge of benevolence over the past year.

“The big surprise was that globally, in an uncoordinated way, there have been very large increases in all three forms of benevolence that are asked about in the Gallup World Poll,” John Helliwell, one of the World Happiness Report's three founding editors, told CNN.

Donating to charity, helping a stranger and volunteering all increased, “especially the help to strangers in 2021, relative to either before the pandemic or 2020, by a very large amount in all regions of the world,” said Helliwell, who is a professor emeritus at the Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia.

The global average of the three measures soared about 25% in 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels, the report says.

This year's happiness rankings were based on surveys conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both nations fall into the bottom half of world rankings for happiness in the 2022 report, with Ukraine at No. 98 and Russia at No. 80. The war could affect happiness in other parts of the world.

“It's conceivable some people seeing what war can do close up on their television screens every day to the lives of people who have nothing to do with war and want nothing to do with war can make them feel lucky they're not there or empathetic to the point of pain for the people who are there,” Helliwell told CNN.

Let's hope the surprising measures of benevolence across the globe persist for years to come.