Unequal protection?

U.S. Sen. Michael Braun's Tuesday comment about interracial marriage is something that should not be dismissed as a faux pas. His words were disturbing but offer a clear view into his inflexibility when it comes to the nature of states' rights.

During a press call with Indiana reporters, including our own Niki Kelly, Braun referenced the landmark Loving v. Virginia court case. He told reporters that striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion, would not qualify as judicial activism as it should not have been federalized. It should have been left to the states.

“A reporter then asked if he felt the same about Loving v. Virginia – the Supreme Court ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide. He replied yes – that the issue also should have been up to the states,” Kelly reports.

In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously and emphatically backed Richard and Mildred Loving in its case against the Commonwealth of Virginia. But before we read why they did, there's history to remember. For some readers, it may be difficult to comprehend this America from the current one.

In June 1958, the Lovings, an interracial couple of a white male and Black female, drove 80 miles from their home in Virginia to Washington, D.C., to legally marry. They were later arrested in their bedroom for breaking Virginia's anti-miscegenation statute. They pleaded guilty and had the sentence suspended if they agreed to move out of Virginia for 25 years. The judge noted that God had separated the races for a reason.

In 1963, the Lovings and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion to vacate the judgment because it violated the 14th Amendment.

“The fact that Virginia prohibits only interracial marriages involving white persons demonstrates that the racial classifications must stand on their own justification, as measures designed to maintain white supremacy,” the court stated. “There can be no doubt that restricting the freedom to marry solely because of racial classifications violates the central meaning of the Equal Protection Clause.”

The Supreme Court's landmark Loving vs. Virginia ruling upended laws against interracial marriage in all states.

This history is why Braun's recklessness rubs contrary to a common tenet concerning the court's right to uphold the Constitution. And Braun wasn't engaged in a scholastic debate on hypotheticals. His words chilled many and, unfortunately, may have emboldened a few.

But Braun's response to a reporter's question also highlights why his discipleship to states' rights rather than pragmatism led to an illogical extreme. Braun may say he didn't mean to sound like a racist and that he is not a racist, but his fidelity to a political ideology trumped common sense.

Sen. Braun might want to consider that the 14th Amendment is in line with what the Founding Fathers agreed to in the Preamble to the Constitution.

Demanding the senator resign is an understandable, but ultimately inefficacious response. However, his words need to be weighed and measured when it comes to considering whether he is promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our prosperity.