Although the money the city, county and state will receive from a multistate opioid lawsuit is a welcome relief, we're still in an exhaustive epidemic of deaths related to the abuse of opioids.

Last year, Allen County had 87 deaths attributed to opioids, the state's Drug Overdose Database shows. Last year's death toll is down about 13%, but it's still considerably higher than what it was in 2016, when the county recorded 17 deaths.

While the county and state have seen a decrease in prescribed opioids, the use of fentanyl, a synthetic pain reliever, is a leading cause of overdose deaths. Clandestinely produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County are in line to receive $7 million and $5 million-plus, respectively, from the state as part of a $26 billion lawsuit filed against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson to compensate local governments for expenses from the costs of the opioid pandemic.

“Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many opioid-related cases that have been playing out across the country,” according to an Associated Press story late last month. “They're expected to provide a significant boost to efforts aimed at reversing the crisis in places that have been devastated by it, including many parts of rural America.”

Indiana is expected to receive $507 million from the settlement, which could begin moving to communities next month.

This settlement money is not going to cure the overdose problem, but it could give us a good start. So, officials should heed the advice of Johns Hopkins University's Joshua Sharfstein, who told the AP that the thought process should not be “ready, set, spend” but rather “think, strategize, spend.”

At last Tuesday's council meeting, Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, when asked what the plan is for spending the settlement, was told by city attorney Carol Helton that a plan will be put in place once the city receives the first settlement payment.

It was a relief to hear that the money must be used for remediation and education related to the opioid pandemic and that the city will submit annual reports on the settlement's uses, reports The Journal Gazette's Devan Filchak.

How the state has squandered tobacco settlement money is maddening. Indiana and 20 other states spend less than 10% of what federal officials recommended on prevention programs, according to a 2021 Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

With the opioid settlement, we expect public health officials to find the best uses to help ease this epidemic, and we expect these ideas to be backed by politicians.