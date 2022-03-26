Give state credit for recovery on jobs

Too often, Indiana makes national news for ranking badly on lists and surveys. So ...

Wait for it ...

Good news, everyone! Indiana not only has a low unemployment rate, but we also top the chart when it comes to recovering from unemployment over the last three years.

Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from three years ending in February 2022. Indiana ranked first, followed by Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Alabama, New Hampshire and Arizona to round out the top 10.

In February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 2.3% – the lowest it's been over the last 20 years.

Indiana's unemployment rate topped out at 16.8% for April 2020 and then declined slowly to end the year at 4.8%.

Although the employment outlook was grim in the first weeks and months of the pandemic, comparatively speaking, Indiana did not follow the painful route seen during the Great Recession, where the jobless rate stayed above 10% between March 2009 and August 2010.